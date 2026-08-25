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Art academy exhibition imagines girls' island as refuge from war

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A new exhibition and storytelling project has opened at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), which envisions an island where girls live among flowers and nature.

Called "Tüdrukute saar" ("Girls' island"), the project grew out of Ukrainian artist Daria Titova's experiences of war, and explores childhood, grief, home and the need to create spaces where imagination can offer refuge.

The island's "girls" do not refer to a restriction on gender, but rather a symbol of openness, curiosity and sincerity, a belief that the world can be different and a space where all are welcome.

In the exhibition's world, there is no war or grief. Flowers and plants become symbols of resistance, while tenderness, imagination and care become ways of surviving and creating a different reality, the creators said.

The exhibition features Titova's own original visual works alongside ceramics from Mariia Chudna and original music by Helena Atkin. Additionally, Natalia Stojkova and Kornélia Nemcová present their film "Naise sõda" ("A woman's war"), adding a new perspective on women's experiences of conflict.

The exhibition at the EKA gallery on Põhja pst 7 will remain open until September 6.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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