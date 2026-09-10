X!

Gallery: Mythbústers' comics exhibition opens at Estonian Academy of Arts

News
Comic strip on exhibit in the EKA foyer.
Comic strip on exhibit in the EKA foyer. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) in Tallinn has opened "Mythbústers," a Nordic‑Baltic comics exhibition featuring works by 16 artists reflecting their perspectives on life in the region.

The works on display were originally published in a Latvian comic book magazine at the end of last year. The exhibition has since toured various countries, and at the end of September the works will move on from EKA to Helsinki.

According to participating artist Liisa Kruusmägi, comic books and strips are well suited to the exhibition format, as this gives people who do not normally read comic books a chance to become acquainted with the medium. She is also optimistic about Estonia's comic book scene.

"We have the famous Joonas Sildre, who has published a lot and whose work is also translated, with English‑language editions available in bookshops, but of course there could be more," Kruusmägi said.

She encouraged more people to try their hand at the genre. "I encourage people to make comics, and EKA has had comic book courses and similar things over the years, so I hope it develops somehow," she said.

Kruusmägi added that she does relatively little with comics herself. "I've contributed to that comics magazine a few times and published a little on my own. I would also like to publish a graphic novel myself, but for me it is difficult because it also requires good writing skills," she added.

The exhibition is open in the foyer at EKA at Põhja pst 7 until the end of the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Photos: Spanish Air Force F‑18s join NATO air defense mission in Estonia

16:30

Art Museum of Estonia practices evacuation of museum objects

16:10

Ida‑Viru women's job program puts most of €800,000 budget into staffing

15:51

Former high-ranking EDF officers: Who is running the government in Estonia?

15:46

Estonia's government dismisses Ministry of Defense permanent secretary Updated

15:39

Prime minister: 2027 budget like a suitcase already full to bursting

15:23

Hostage-takers hold Tartu family at gunpoint for a million euros

15:05

Gallery: Mythbústers' comics exhibition opens at Estonian Academy of Arts

14:29

eDNA-based monitoring helping identify invasive crawfish species in Estonia

13:53

Erik Gamzejev: Both locals and outsiders deliver big at Station Narva

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

Parents sue Estonian school over early start time

09.09

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

09.09

Estonia: Russian grain transit through Baltic ports 'not acceptable'

09.09

Estonian‑co‑produced film gets 7‑minute standing ovation in Venice

06.09

Experiment: How easy is it to buy a research paper on the black market?

09.09

Estonia might remove companies that miss reporting deadlines from Business Register

09.09

Rail Baltica trains procurement fails

09.09

Experiment: Pärnu County soil so 'alive' it devours pair of underpants in 3 months

09.09

Estonian PM to officially offer former EDF commander the post of defense minister Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo