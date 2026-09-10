Gallery: Mythbústers' comics exhibition opens at Estonian Academy of Arts

The Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) in Tallinn has opened "Mythbústers," a Nordic‑Baltic comics exhibition featuring works by 16 artists reflecting their perspectives on life in the region.

The works on display were originally published in a Latvian comic book magazine at the end of last year. The exhibition has since toured various countries, and at the end of September the works will move on from EKA to Helsinki.

According to participating artist Liisa Kruusmägi, comic books and strips are well suited to the exhibition format, as this gives people who do not normally read comic books a chance to become acquainted with the medium. She is also optimistic about Estonia's comic book scene.

"We have the famous Joonas Sildre, who has published a lot and whose work is also translated, with English‑language editions available in bookshops, but of course there could be more," Kruusmägi said.

She encouraged more people to try their hand at the genre. "I encourage people to make comics, and EKA has had comic book courses and similar things over the years, so I hope it develops somehow," she said.

Kruusmägi added that she does relatively little with comics herself. "I've contributed to that comics magazine a few times and published a little on my own. I would also like to publish a graphic novel myself, but for me it is difficult because it also requires good writing skills," she added.

The exhibition is open in the foyer at EKA at Põhja pst 7 until the end of the month.

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