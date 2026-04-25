Estonian comic book named among world's top 100 picturebooks

"Snarly" by the Estonian duo Katrin Tõnisson and Ulla Saar has earned a spot on this year's 100 Outstanding Picturebooks list by dPICTUS.

The comic book, published by Päike ja Pilv, was selected for the curated 2026 edition of the list issued by the international platform dPICTUS. The annual selection highlights standout illustrated works from around the world.

"Snarly" tells the story of a sensitive young boy learning to navigate intense emotions as he comes to terms with his feelings. At its core, the book emphasizes that all feelings are valid and do not need to be feared.

Saar could hardly believe it. "To make it into the top 100, out of books from all over the world — there's no greater recognition than this, and it makes me really, really happy," she said.

Tõnisson agreed that recognition in such a competitive field is a big deal.

"Standing out in the vast and colorful world of children's books feels like a miracle," she said. "It's humbling and leaves you feeling grateful."

DPICTUS compiles its annual list in cooperation with international guest curators and illustration experts, who select favorites from books featured on the platform. Titles with the most curator support make the final list, creating a broad snapshot of standout picturebooks worldwide.

The 2026 was also showcased at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, where visitors could check out the titles on display in person.

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