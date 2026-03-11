Estonian title among recommendations by prestigious children's book awards

Triinu Laan and Anne Pikkov's children's book "Poiss ja papa" has been recommended by the jury of the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Children's Book Award.

The 2026 jury selected 21 outstanding works from among this year's candidates.

"These titles are deemed exceptional and merit translation, ensuring children can access the very best in literature," said IBBY, the non-profit International Board on Books for Young People, which hands out the award.

The jury included experts from around the world, among them Estonia's representative Mare Müürsepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!