Estonian illustration exhibition set for national museum after impressing in Bologna

The Estonian illustration exhibition "The City of Stories" ("Lugude linn"), which was warmly received at the Bologna Children's Book Fair this spring, is set to open at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu on July 24.

"City of Stories" explores what life would be like for some of Estonia's most popular children's literary characters if they could leave the confines of their books.

"Some of them are waiting for love or looking for inspiration, others are basking in the imaginary sun or chasing dust bunnies, while others have not yet decided whether to sleep or dance. One is a rabbit, another a turtle, a third a famous composer," said Bianka Soe, the exhibition's curator.

The exhibition was first shown in Italy this spring, when Estonia was the guest of honor at the Bologna Children's Book Fair. According to Soe, the exhibition was warmly received in Italy and she is delighted that the Estonian public will finally have chance to see it.

"It was a pleasure to see that the characters from Estonian children's literature attracted a lot of interest in Italy and generated a positive response. It underlines that the work of our illustrators is special and has an impact in an international context. I am really grateful that the exhibition is now reaching the Estonian public," said Soe.

"City of Stories" will remain on display at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu until August 27.

---

