Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition brings Estonian art to kids' eye level

Kumu Art Museum's first exhibition made just for kids, "Tu and Whozzy," opens Friday, letting children explore Estonian art from a playful, hands-on perspective.

The new show expands the permanent exhibition "Landscapes of Identity: Estonian Art 1700–1945" with a playful twist.

The characters Tu and Whozzy invite young visitors to discover how art reflects who we are — and helps us better understand both ourselves and others.

More than 30 works are on display, including paintings by renowned masters Johann Köler, Paul Raud, Karl Pärsimägi, Konrad Mägi, Olga Terri and others, sharing space with sculptures by Estonian greats Jaan Koort and Ferdi Sannamees as well as contemporary sculptor Edith Karlson.

Children from Kumu Art Studio helped select many of the works. art studio helped select many of the works.

The entire exhibition is designed at a child's eye level, inviting young visitors to look, listen and discover. The multi-level space provides opportunities to explore art from various perspectives — high and low, up close and far away, standing or lying down.

The show was created to celebrate Kumu's upcoming 20th anniversary next year together with kids.

"Tu and Whozzy" will remain open at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn through fall 2027.

--

