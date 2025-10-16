X!

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition brings Estonian art to kids' eye level

News
Kumu Art Museum's new exhibition just for kids,
Open gallery
21 photos
News

Kumu Art Museum's first exhibition made just for kids, "Tu and Whozzy," opens Friday, letting children explore Estonian art from a playful, hands-on perspective.

The new show expands the permanent exhibition "Landscapes of Identity: Estonian Art 1700–1945" with a playful twist.

The characters Tu and Whozzy invite young visitors to discover how art reflects who we are — and helps us better understand both ourselves and others.

More than 30 works are on display, including paintings by renowned masters Johann Köler, Paul Raud, Karl Pärsimägi, Konrad Mägi, Olga Terri and others, sharing space with sculptures by Estonian greats Jaan Koort and Ferdi Sannamees as well as contemporary sculptor Edith Karlson.

Children from Kumu Art Studio helped select many of the works. art studio helped select many of the works.

The entire exhibition is designed at a child's eye level, inviting young visitors to look, listen and discover. The multi-level space provides opportunities to explore art from various perspectives — high and low, up close and far away, standing or lying down.

The show was created to celebrate Kumu's upcoming 20th anniversary next year together with kids.

"Tu and Whozzy" will remain open at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn through fall 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition brings Estonian art to kids' eye level

17:42

Flying car touches down in Estonia

16:38

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16:01

Developer asks to convert controversial property near Tartu into office space

15:28

Former Tallinn mayor: Voters have never cared whether a candidate has a criminal past

15:05

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

14:21

Ott Tänak goes all in at Central European Rally

13:49

Riigikogu committee questions plan to drop taxi driver photo requirement

13:48

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

13:10

Historic Pärnu church shows off nearly finished new look

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips, city discussing extra funding

15.10

EKRE complaint calls for e-voting to be stopped immediately

15:05

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

15.10

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

15.10

Report: Semaglutide effective but too expensive to universally adopt in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo