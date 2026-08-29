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Gallery: Tallinn art museum exhibition gives vulnerable youth a voice

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A new outdoor courtyard exhibition at Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum gives vulnerable kids and teens space to tell their stories through art.

"Hold Me Dearly: A Monument to Survival" opened Friday in Kumu's inner courtyard, exploring the stories of kids and teens whose challenging behavior is often rooted in trauma, fear, rejection and a lack of belonging.

The project was initiated by artist Marta Vaarik and filmmaker Juri Krutii as a continuation of Vaarik's 2022 solo show of the same name. Curator Anders Härm helped develop the Kumu exhibition.

The exhibition grew from workshops with youth receiving services at secure children's residential institutions (KLAT). Rather than labeling them by their behavior, the project gives them control over how they tell their stories and how they want to be seen.

Several dozen youth took part in the workshops, with 11 ultimately contributing to the Kumu exhibition. Each chose their own medium, including photography, collage, installation, sculpture, sound, music and short film.

The works are presented in an installation-like environment, turning Kumu's inner courtyard into a "social sculpture park" with a bus stop, kiosk, car, playhouse and other everyday structures creating spaces for the stories to unfold.

'There are no bad kids'

"Someone who feels threatened, not accepted or unheard by their environment starts to look for recognition elsewhere," said Krutii.

In a society quick to judge and unwilling to listen, he added, "Hold Me Dearly" offers a judgment-free space instead.

"Hold Me Dearly: A Monument to Survival" exhibition at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn. August 2026. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR

"There are no bad kids," Vaarik emphasized. "When children experience touch, being held close, being listened to and being treated as equals, they develop a sense of safety that will sustain them for the rest of their lives. Unconditional love is one of the greatest gifts you can give a child."

The project is expected to culminate in a feature-length documentary premiering next year.

"Hold Me Dearly: A Monument to Survival" is part of the Kumu inner courtyard program marking the museum's 20th anniversary and runs through October 25.

Entrance is free of charge.

Help is available

If you notice a child struggling, in need of help or in crisis, help is available.

In case of emergency, call 112.

On-call psychiatric care can also be reached by phone 24/7 in Tallinn at +372 617 2650, in Tartu at +372 731 8764 and in Pärnu at +372 447 3281.

The Eluliin emotional support hotline is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Estonian (+372 655 8088) and in Russian (+372 655 5688).

Another emotional support hotline is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 123.

The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006.

The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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