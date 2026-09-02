Photos: Santa Zukker's solo exhibition opens at Artius Gallery in Tallinn

On 28 August, Santa Zukker's solo exhibition "Mööda maastikke" (Along the Landscapes) opened at the Artius Gallery in Tallinn, bringing together the artist's work from the past year along with earlier cityscapes featuring naïvist and futuristic elements.

"Along the Landscapes" views landscape not only as a real place but above all as an inner and perceptual space. Santa Zukker combines realism with naïvist and surreal elements, creating places that feel recognizable to the viewer yet do not exist in reality.

"Nature brought me to painting and also keeps me doing it. I perceive a cognitive horizon in everything and everyone I see," Zukker said.

At the exhibition, central focus is placed on locations that do not exist in real life but nonetheless feel familiar. These are landscapes somewhere between memory and imagination — places a viewer may be seeing for the first time yet may still recognize as personally familiar.

Santa Zukker is a cultural and art scholar as well as an artist. Her work centers on conveying memories, moods, and inner experiences. She has exhibited her works in numerous Estonian galleries and art institutions, including Haus Gallery, Kunstiruum, Staapli3 Gallery, Teachers' House, Metropol Gallery, Artstac Gallery, Stockmann Gallery, the Pärnu Museum of New Art, the Eduard Vilde Museum / Kastellaanimaja, Kadriorg Gallery, Nõmme Cultural Center, Põhjala Studio Gallery, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, Altos in Telliskivi Creative City, and others.

"Along the Landscapes" will remain open at Artius Gallery until 28 October.

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