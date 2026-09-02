X!

Photos: Santa Zukker's solo exhibition opens at Artius Gallery in Tallinn

News
Open gallery
18 photos
News

On 28 August, Santa Zukker's solo exhibition "Mööda maastikke" (Along the Landscapes) opened at the Artius Gallery in Tallinn, bringing together the artist's work from the past year along with earlier cityscapes featuring naïvist and futuristic elements.

"Along the Landscapes" views landscape not only as a real place but above all as an inner and perceptual space. Santa Zukker combines realism with naïvist and surreal elements, creating places that feel recognizable to the viewer yet do not exist in reality.  

"Nature brought me to painting and also keeps me doing it. I perceive a cognitive horizon in everything and everyone I see," Zukker said.

At the exhibition, central focus is placed on locations that do not exist in real life but nonetheless feel familiar. These are landscapes somewhere between memory and imagination — places a viewer may be seeing for the first time yet may still recognize as personally familiar.  

Santa Zukker is a cultural and art scholar as well as an artist. Her work centers on conveying memories, moods, and inner experiences. She has exhibited her works in numerous Estonian galleries and art institutions, including Haus Gallery, Kunstiruum, Staapli3 Gallery, Teachers' House, Metropol Gallery, Artstac Gallery, Stockmann Gallery, the Pärnu Museum of New Art, the Eduard Vilde Museum / Kastellaanimaja, Kadriorg Gallery, Nõmme Cultural Center, Põhjala Studio Gallery, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, Altos in Telliskivi Creative City, and others.  

"Along the Landscapes" will remain open at Artius Gallery until 28 October.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Prosecutor expands probe into theater director ecstasy drink‑spiking case

13:11

UAE travel from Estonia plunges as airlines cut Dubai flights

12:51

Gallery: EKRE holds protest ahead of presidential vote

12:47

Madise: Estonia's independence an opportunity and obligation to make the best decisions

12:40

Harri Tiido: On Poland's foreign policy strategy

12:28

Estonia's presidential election takes place on Wednesday Updated

11:21

Estonian midfielder Kristal joins Swiss club Thun on loan from Köln

11:16

Vaher: Former RKIK director is responsible for failed €70 million shell deal

10:40

Photos: Santa Zukker's solo exhibition opens at Artius Gallery in Tallinn

10:22

airBaltic to cut 11 routes from Tallinn Airport next summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.09

Local residents say drone that crossed into Estonia flew as far as Põlva

01.09

Estonia's PPA urges caution over video claiming Russian riverbank work

01.09

Drone crossed Estonia's border in southeast, says air force commander

01.09

EDF: Drone threat warning lifted across Estonia Updated

09:01

Estonia takes defense firm to court over €70 million contract for shells for Ukraine

10:22

airBaltic to cut 11 routes from Tallinn Airport next summer

01.09

Estonia to raise pension age to 65 years, 4 months in 2029

09:31

Estonia's defense minister's resignation sought in wake of national defense scandal

01.09

Estonia sends new border guard rotation to Latvia

01.09

Estonian racing cyclist hits dog at 60 km/h in Turkey, escapes injury

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo