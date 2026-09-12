Tallinn to open exhibition of Masayoshi Sukita's David Bowie portraits

Starting 9 October, the Poco Art Museum will present Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita's solo exhibition dedicated to pop‑music legend David Bowie — marking the first time Sukita's work is shown in Estonia.

The exhibition features more than one hundred photographs highlighting the 40‑year creative partnership between Bowie and Sukita. The show arrives in Tallinn from its previous European tour stop in Gothenburg.

"'Bowie x Sukita' has travelled through some of the world's largest museums and cultural institutions. Its arrival in Tallinn is the strongest confirmation yet that Poco has reached an international level, operating alongside the world's leading art institutions. And more importantly: the Tallinn public deserves access to world‑class art in their own city," said Poco founder Linnar Viik.

Masayoshi Sukita encountered Bowie in an unusual way: he did not speak English, and Bowie did not speak Japanese. But upon seeing a Bowie poster on a London street in 1972, Sukita immediately knew he had to photograph him. Sukita followed Bowie across the world — from Tokyo press conferences to Berlin studio sessions, the streets of Kyoto and concert stages in New York.

"Bowie x Sukita x Poco" will remain open until 25 April next year.

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