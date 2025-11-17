New PoCo exhibition explores art as an investment, an identity and a dream

A new solo exhibition by Estonian artist Alo Valge has opened at the Pop and Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo) in Tallinn. "9 Figures," brings together portraits of artists from around the world, whose works have sold for more than $100 million.

With the exhibition "9 Figures," Valge wants to pay tribute to how art touches, speaks to and remains with us. Valge's exhibition explores how a work of art can be an investment, an identity and a dream all at the same time.

It also examines how an artist who may have been largely ignored during their lifetime can become a superstar in the auction room decades later.

"When a work is sold for hundreds of millions, it is not just the canvas and paint that are being bought, but also the belief in its influence, historical significance and emotional power. Because value lies not only in what is on the canvas, but also in what it triggers in us," Valge explained.

Valge's own works have also been acquired by several private collections in Europe, and he has no shortage of new ideas.

"I get a lot of inspiration from walking," said Valge, who weas born in Põlva, south Estonia and now lives in Wiesbaden, Germany. Six years ago, he transferred to the University of Mainz and decided to stay in Germany after graduating. However, the German capital Berlin does not appeal to him and he instead feels at home in the environment of the Hesse region.

Alo Valge's exhibition "9 Figures" is open at the Pop and Contemporary Art Museum (PoCo) in Tallinn until March 31.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!