Interactive da Vinci art experience to open in Tallinn this April

On Friday, April 25, the international art project "Da Vinci Genius" is set to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi Quarter, bringing visitors an interactive insight into the work and thought process of Leonardo da Vinci.

"The art experience will provide an insight into da Vinci's scientific explorations and technical visions, including his reflections on the human body, nature and even space, in addition to his famous artistic legacy. Its aim is to inspire reflection on how da Vinci's ideas relate to developments in modern society and science," said Linnar Viik, exhibition organizer at PoCo pop art museum, adding that the exhibition's innovative technology will give visitors the chance to experience the world through da Vinci's eyes.

"Young and old alike are welcome to visit the living exhibition. It combines cutting-edge technology and educational content, interweaving Leonardo da Vinci's work and life with the modern day. Inspired by da Vinci, the art show also explores the boundaries of creativity through technology, light, illumination and music, offering visitors both new knowledge and the opportunity to relate to da Vinci's work," Viik added.

The "da Vinci Genius" art experience has been created by Phoenix Immersive, a London-based studio, while the creative concept and design is the brainchild of Flora&faunavisions, a multimedia and experiential design studio based in Berlin. The sound design is by Grammy-nominated British DJ Sasha.

"Da Vinci Genius" opens its doors to the public in Telliskivi TLN M-Hoone on Friday, April 25 and will remain open until October 30. The exhibition was first opened in Berlin in 2022.

---

