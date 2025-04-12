X!

Interactive da Vinci art experience to open in Tallinn this April

News
“Da Vinci Genius.”
“Da Vinci Genius.” Source: Press materials
News

On Friday, April 25, the international art project "Da Vinci Genius" is set to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi Quarter, bringing visitors an interactive insight into the work and thought process of Leonardo da Vinci.

"The art experience will provide an insight into da Vinci's scientific explorations and technical visions, including his reflections on the human body, nature and even space, in addition to his famous artistic legacy. Its aim is to inspire reflection on how da Vinci's ideas relate to developments in modern society and science," said Linnar Viik, exhibition organizer at PoCo pop art museum, adding that the exhibition's innovative technology will give visitors the chance to experience the world through da Vinci's eyes.

"Young and old alike are welcome to visit the living exhibition. It combines cutting-edge technology and educational content, interweaving Leonardo da Vinci's work and life with the modern day. Inspired by da Vinci, the art show also explores the boundaries of creativity through technology, light, illumination and music, offering visitors both new knowledge and the opportunity to relate to da Vinci's work," Viik added.

The "da Vinci Genius" art experience has been created by Phoenix Immersive, a London-based studio, while the creative concept and design is the brainchild of Flora&faunavisions, a multimedia and experiential design studio based in Berlin. The sound design is by Grammy-nominated British DJ Sasha.

"Da Vinci Genius" opens its doors to the public in Telliskivi TLN M-Hoone on Friday, April 25 and will remain open until  October 30. The exhibition was first opened in Berlin in 2022.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

Healey: Sending UK forces to Ukraine will not be at expense of promises to Estonia

14:51

Video | Sigur Rós bassist Georg Hólm: We still enjoy playing as a band

14:32

Finnish-Estonian sauna festival brings naked truth back to Tartu this May

14:00

Interactive da Vinci art experience to open in Tallinn this April

13:20

Flora Tallinn U-17s lose 0-34 twice in opening 3 league fixtures

12:45

Tallinn lays off over 200 city officials

12:01

40 deficiencies found during detained Russian shadow fleet vessel inspection

11:34

Estonian travelers not cutting back on spring vacation spending

10:45

Estonian government scraps 26 regulations to cut out red tape

10:03

Feature | Now we're really finding our voice: Ukraine at Tallinn Music Week

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.04

Estonian navy detains Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

11.04

Estonian minister: Kiwala seizure shows Russian shadow fleet deterrent 'works well'

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

11.04

Estonian defense minister briefs NATO secretary general on 'shadow fleet' vessel

11.04

Estonian kickboxer Alexandra Dzhikaeva wins gold at Thailand World Cup

08:35

Border guard: Deficiencies have already been found on the detained ship

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo