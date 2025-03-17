X!

Artist Robin Nõgisto opens new exhibition at Tallinn's PoCo Gallery

Robin Nõgisto's new exhibition at the PoCo Gallery in Tallinn.
A new exhibition by Estonian artist Robin Nõgisto opened on Friday at the PoCo pop art museum in Tallinn.

Painter Robin Nõgisto lives and works between Tallinn and Hiiumaa. He studied painting at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) from 2011 to 2017 and graduated with a bachelor's degree, while also working in film and rock music.

Nõgisto is known for his colorful and mostly large-scale pop-psychedelic paintings. In addition to galleries and exhibitions, Nõgisto's work can also be seen in the form of murals in urban spaces. His work has been featured in the Miami Art Basel Art Week and in the cultural program of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

