X!

Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina wins Olympic test event in Milan

News
Niina Petrõkina celebrates victory in Milan.
Niina Petrõkina celebrates victory in Milan. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonia's reigning European champion figure skater Niina Petrõkina has won the women's individual prize at the Road to 26 Olympic test event in Milan.

Petrõkina, who finished fifth in the short program, put in a superb performance in the free skate on Thursday, scoring 139.15 points, just 0.09 short of the personal best she set at the European Championships in Tallinn a few weeks ago.

Petrõkina's brilliant performance lifted her to the top of the overall standings, ahead of the U.S.A.'s  Isabeau Levito, who won silver at last year's World Championships. Petrõkina scored 194.11 points, while Levito recorded 188.64 over the two events.

Third place went to Italy's Lara Naki Gutmann, who was first in the short program but fifth in the free program. The Italian's final score was 188.19 points.

Lea Serna of France (185.61) and Hana Yoshida of Japan (184.02) also both scored over 180 points.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

18:12

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

17:39

Expert: Reform Party has lost image of economic experts

17:28

Ukrainian Film Club to screen Zhytomyr documentary on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

17:03

Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina wins Olympic test event in Milan

16:47

Energy expert: Confusion still surrounding offshore wind farms unsettling

16:40

Finance minister: I cannot understand SDE's fixation with offshore wind

16:13

Andreas Ventsel: Psychological defense against fear and deterrence

16:01

Estonia aiming to secure EuroBasket qualification in Tallinn this Friday

15:22

EDF colonel: Russian armed forces reliant on external assistance

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

20.02

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

20.02

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

20.02

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

12:32

Tallinn high school fires teacher over inappropriate messages to student

20.02

Motorcyclist left with 20 broken bones exposes Estonia's road safety crisis

20.02

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

09:16

Reform Party rating drops to 2004 level

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo