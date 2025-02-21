Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina wins Olympic test event in Milan

Estonia's reigning European champion figure skater Niina Petrõkina has won the women's individual prize at the Road to 26 Olympic test event in Milan.

Petrõkina, who finished fifth in the short program, put in a superb performance in the free skate on Thursday, scoring 139.15 points, just 0.09 short of the personal best she set at the European Championships in Tallinn a few weeks ago.

Petrõkina's brilliant performance lifted her to the top of the overall standings, ahead of the U.S.A.'s Isabeau Levito, who won silver at last year's World Championships. Petrõkina scored 194.11 points, while Levito recorded 188.64 over the two events.

Third place went to Italy's Lara Naki Gutmann, who was first in the short program but fifth in the free program. The Italian's final score was 188.19 points.

Lea Serna of France (185.61) and Hana Yoshida of Japan (184.02) also both scored over 180 points.

