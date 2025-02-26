X!

Estonia's women's football team lose Nations League opener to Israel

News
Estonian women's national football team.
Estonian women's national football team. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

Estonia's women's football team went down 3-1 against Israel in their UEFA Nations League C-tier opener, conceding twice from set pieces.

This was Estonia's first match in the Nations League; at stake a chance for promotion to the B-tier.

Four days earlier, Israel had already beaten Bulgaria, also 3-1.

With promotion at stake, the winner of the three-team group secures a place in the Nations League B-tier, while the second-place team also has a chance to advance through play-offs.

Manager Aleksandra Ševoldajeva admitted defensive lapses and a lack of key player engagement at the Estonia-Israel game, played on neutral territory in Györ, Hungary.

Ševoldajeva said post-match: "We could have been significantly more effective in defense in such situations, but unfortunately, we have only had a limited number of opportunities to practice for them."

"We want to achieve everything at once and focus on various details, but there simply isn't enough time for that," Ševoldajeva went on, speaking to jalgpall.ee.

"Israel was certainly a very top-quality opponent, but we had moments ourselves that we can and want to improve on, in order to leave the game with a better outcome."

According to Ševoldajeva, Estonia also struggled in the first half due to a lack of activity from key players.

She said: "One of our objectives was to find space between the lines, but unfortunately, we were unable to do so. Consequently, we made adjustments in the second half, to probe dangerous areas."

Noa Selimhodzic put Israel ahead in the 35th minute, while Elianna Hutchinson extended their lead in the 48th minute.

Estonia struggled to create clear chances but found a breakthrough late in the game. Katrin Kirpu, who had come off the bench, scored in the 78th minute to give Estonia a lifeline, yet that momentum proved short-lived as Irena Kuznetsov struck just minutes later to restore Israel's two-goal advantage.

Estonia's next match is a home fixture against Bulgaria at the start of April.

The second legs against Israel, at home, and Bulgaria away, take place in late May-early June.

The winner of the three-team group goes through to the Nations League B-tier, and the second-place team also has a chance to advance via the play-offs.

The UEFA Women's Nations League is a biennial European women's football competition with a league system, promotion and relegation, a final tournament, and links to major international tournament qualifications.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

E-scooters, rental bikes return to Tallinn's streets from March 1

17:01

Center and EKRE to initiate no-confidence motion against climate minister

16:45

Tõnis Saarts: End of the liberal world order

16:42

Auditor general: Estonia's post-cuts budget €155 million bigger than before

16:13

Pärnu mayor to join Reform Party

16:08

Judges: 'Inhumane' workloads threaten court proceedings

15:32

How does a conductor decide what to do with their hands?

15:21

Eesti 200 on local elections: Let's talk about the long-term plan

15:04

Jaanus Tamm: Estonian defense industry ready for next stage of development

14:36

Estonia's women's football team lose Nations League opener to Israel

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:42

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

09:41

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

25.02

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

25.02

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo