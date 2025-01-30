Ragnar Klavan throws down gauntlet before Aivar Pohlak as EJL race heats up

Former Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan has criticized actions taken during the tenure of current Estonian Football Association (EJL) President Aivar Pohlak, primarily on financial management matters and communication style, with the implication being that Pohlak runs the organization as his own personal fiefdom.

Klavan is running to replace Pohlak as EJL chief, and this week presented his manifesto, entitled "Jalgpall on kõigile" ("Football is for Everyone"), and team. The program includes aims to elevate the national team into the top 50 by 2033, which would require it climbing nearly 100 spots from its current ranking.

"In some ways, [football] is a reflection of our society," Klavan told "Pealtnägija." "Football is for everyone; it is played everywhere, without any restrictions. Additionally, positive emotions are an essential part of this mission. These emotions span from grassroots football to the top levels. And, of course, we value every player, every coach, and every fan. That is priceless," he went on.

The program takes a clear jab at Pohlak and his leadership style: "The organization is not open to innovation. The lack of transparency in financial decisions creates a sense of unequal treatment and confusion within the organization. The background of subsidies is unclear because there are no documented decisions." Klavan further commented: "If we start with this narrow scope of leadership — essentially a one-man band — there is an automatic ceiling to how much it can grow. That, to me, is the biggest issue."

So, does Aivar Pohlak's role in Estonian football remain too omnipresent? "I find it to be so," Klavan went on. "When the president of the football association is involved in organizing and altering league plans, well I think that is not where he should be focusing his efforts." Over the years, Pohlak has been engulfed in various controversies, including charges that he controls the EJL via now-defunct clubs and that financial matters are opaque, even straying into nepotism.

The argument runs that this hinders football development in Estonia, at youth, club, men's, women's, and the national level. While Estonia has in recent years produced several big names in football – Mart Poom and Henrik Anier X are among those who could join Klavan on the list – the national team post-restoration of independence has never qualified for the Euros, let alone the World Cup.

According to Klavan, who has observed the EJL's management at close quarters for nine months now, even board members did not receive sufficient information about the association's €17 million budget, adding: "If everything is as clean as a whistle, then it should be shown to everyone."

Current ELJ President Aivar Pohlak has served in the role since 2007. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"When I joined the board in May, its projected budget deficit was €500,000—but within two or three months, it had risen by another million." "When I asked for the documentation on this, the response was that, unfortunately, it could not be provided to board members."

Was it Aivar Pohlak himself who said that? "Yes, Aivar said that, hinting or even stating outright that these documents might start circulating [too far if released]," Klavan went on. While "Pealtnägija" reached out to Pohlak for a comment, he said he sees no need for a public debate on the topics raised.

People close to him point out that Klavan lacks a high school diploma, has little leadership experience, and that Pohlak already has the 70 necessary votes to continue his tenure.

"I am not saying [the EJL] has not done enough. It's just that the inspiration that makes people want to be involved is there for some, but not for others," Klavan summarized.

The 39-year-old center-back retired from the sport last year, ending a career spanning nearly a quarter of a century and which saw him go from Estonian clubs Elva, Tulevik and FC Flora, to Heracles Almelo, AZ Alkmaar (both in the Netherlands), FC Augsburg (Germany), then Liverpool, Cagliari Calcio (Italy) and ending back at home with Paide Linnameeskond and finally JK Tallinna Kalev.

Estonian Defense Forces former commander Gen. Martin Herem, former government minister Tiit Riisalo and former presidential spokesperson Taavi Linnamäe have all put their backing behind Klavan as candidate.

The exact date of the vote on the next EJL chair has not yet been announced, but is widely reported as being set for this spring.

