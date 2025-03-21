X!

Former IT minister Tiit Riisalo leaves Eesti 200

Tiit Riisalo.
Tiit Riisalo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Former economic affairs and IT minister Tiit Riisalo left Eesti 200 earlier this week. Riisalo was the in office from 2023-2024.

He told ERR his decision was not an emotional one, but a carefully considered one, taking into consideration the party's recent rating and its continuation in office with the Reform Party.

"I essentially belong to that group of people who like it when organizations do well. And I want Eesti 200 to do well also. However, over the past couple of weeks, a certain media outlet has published numerous articles claiming that I made decisions as a minister that were harmful to Estonia," Riisalo added.

"I do not consider this to be journalism, but personally, it does not alarm me, and I felt that since Eesti 200 is now gaining new momentum following the government reshuffle, I should lighten their load. This way, they wouldn't be repeatedly asked, 'What is Riisalo still doing with you?'"

He also said he does not see himself active in politics in the near future.

"I started working in 1994, and since then, there has not been a moment when I was not doing something intensively," Riisalo said.

"Even the round-the-world trip on the 'Lennuk' was no holiday, though some may think so," he added, referring to a vessel he co-helmed on a circumnavigation of the globe, back at the turn of the millennium.

Since exiting office as a minister, Riisalo said he had been doing some self-study in AI and other areas, and had taken on some individual projects, as well as aiding former Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan in his bid to be the next president of the Estonian FA.

Riisalo joined Eesti 200 in 2022 and is a former member of IRL, now called Isamaa.

