Opposition say new coalition agreement barely differs from previous one

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart speaking at an extraordinary plenary session of the Riigikogu.
Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart speaking at an extraordinary plenary session of the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
According to the Riigikogu opposition parties, the new draft coalition agreement does not differ much from the previous one. However, several spheres, including social affairs, have been omitted.

Political scientist Ott Lumi says the current draft coalition agreement is rather general and more detailed plans will be revealed in May, when the issues will be explored more in cooperation between different ministers and experts. In Lumi's view, there are two ways for the new coalition to succeed.

"Whether the prime minister can spring a surprise with the composition of his cabinet, or whether he has the political strength now. I think this will also require bringing in new people. The second question is about the task force he has suggested that will process these proposals to cut red tape. I think that will also be a seen as a yardstick," Lumi explained.

Representatives of the opposition parties in the Riigikogu say the new draft coalition agreement appears to reflect the Reform Party's views more that Eesti 200's.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart of the Centre Party believes the new coalition agreement does not differ much from the previous one.

"There is not a single word on social affairs. What can we observe now? That behind these cosmetic tax cuts, there is in fact going to be a reduction in funding for the social sector. As we can see, the priority has been given to the business sector and maybe to specific companies, with everything targeted there, but there is really sense of the bigger picture," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said.

"There is also no mention of the demographic crisis, which is the biggest challenge we currently face – for whom we are building the economy, for whom we are building the state and for whom we are defending the state," said Isamaa Vice Chair Riina Solman.

"If we think about the fact that 25,000 children were born (in Estonia) in 1988 and just 9,686 last year, it seems fundamental that these measures concerning social issues are being completely ignored," said Isamaa Vice Chair Riina Solman.

Solman agreed that there was not much that appears to be new in the preliminary coalition agreement. "We say it's a poor one. But when it comes to issues such as national defense, Isamaa is firmly behind it," she added.

The respective councils of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 will discuss the coalition agreement once more this coming Saturday.

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

