X!

Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

News
Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas, leaders of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 respectively, at the Stenbock House ahead of the first round of coalition talks, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas, leaders of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 respectively, at the Stenbock House ahead of the first round of coalition talks, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Defense and security, economic competitiveness, and reducing bureaucracy are the main priorities of the incoming Reform and Eesti 200 government a draft of the new coalition agreement published on Wednesday shows.

"The Reform Party and Eesti 200 share a vision of a stronger, more prosperous, and safer Estonia, where freedom, self-fulfillment, well-being, and justice are guaranteed for every citizen," a press release issued by the Reform Party said. 

"Our government's task is to ensure security, guarantee economic growth, and govern the country effectively and fairly. Our goal is an Estonia whose defense capability and will to defend deter any aggressor, an Estonia where a competitive and innovation-driven economy can develop freely, and an Estonia with a modern, entrepreneur-friendly, and efficient governance system."

A brief summary of the three-page document is below:

Defense: Raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, prioritize the development of the domestic defense industry, support Ukraine and create new opportunities for civil defense and crisis preparedness.

Taxes: It wants to make the "Estonian tax system business-friendly, uniform simple again," abolish the 2 percent corporate income tax, and raise the income tax-free minimum to €700.

Economy: The new government's goal is to create a "higher value-added economy" and "move Estonia into the top ten innovation leaders in the world." It will modernize the planning system, initiate special planning for a nuclear power plant and announce a tender for onshore wind farms, and privatize state-owned enterprises that are not strategically important to Estonia.

Administration: The goal is to make "business in Estonia easier and faster." State services will become "simpler, safer, and based on people's needs" and unnecessary regulations and reporting will be scrapped.

You can read the whole draft here in Estonian.

Senior members of both parties will approve the guiding document on Saturday (March 22). Riigikogu faction members will then sign the agreement on Monday.

Ministers will also be announced on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Robin Kool and team win US$100,000 in Counter-Strike 2 tournament

16:29

Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

16:25

Ott Tänak's Hyundai team set to quit WRC top tier after this season

15:55

RIA issues warning over new ETV email scam

15:29

RMK planning to liquidate Meenikunno bog drainage ditches

15:00

Expert: No quick agreement between Putin and Trump rather a good thing

14:57

EU budget rules could still cast shadow over Estonia's raised defense spending

14:37

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

14:28

Tallinn-municipality bus route funding awaiting government decision

13:57

Estonia to buy €100 million worth of equipment for state IT services

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

18.03

Foreign ministry to create €3 million portal to promote Estonian exports

18.03

Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention Updated

18.03

Prime minister: Defense spending likely to exceed 5% of GDP in coming years

18.03

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

09:01

Politicians: Nationwide facial recognition camera plan proposed by officials

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo