Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

Defense and security, economic competitiveness, and reducing bureaucracy are the main priorities of the incoming Reform and Eesti 200 government a draft of the new coalition agreement published on Wednesday shows.

"The Reform Party and Eesti 200 share a vision of a stronger, more prosperous, and safer Estonia, where freedom, self-fulfillment, well-being, and justice are guaranteed for every citizen," a press release issued by the Reform Party said.

"Our government's task is to ensure security, guarantee economic growth, and govern the country effectively and fairly. Our goal is an Estonia whose defense capability and will to defend deter any aggressor, an Estonia where a competitive and innovation-driven economy can develop freely, and an Estonia with a modern, entrepreneur-friendly, and efficient governance system."

A brief summary of the three-page document is below:

Defense: Raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, prioritize the development of the domestic defense industry, support Ukraine and create new opportunities for civil defense and crisis preparedness.

Taxes: It wants to make the "Estonian tax system business-friendly, uniform simple again," abolish the 2 percent corporate income tax, and raise the income tax-free minimum to €700.

Economy: The new government's goal is to create a "higher value-added economy" and "move Estonia into the top ten innovation leaders in the world." It will modernize the planning system, initiate special planning for a nuclear power plant and announce a tender for onshore wind farms, and privatize state-owned enterprises that are not strategically important to Estonia.

Administration: The goal is to make "business in Estonia easier and faster." State services will become "simpler, safer, and based on people's needs" and unnecessary regulations and reporting will be scrapped.

You can read the whole draft here in Estonian.

Senior members of both parties will approve the guiding document on Saturday (March 22). Riigikogu faction members will then sign the agreement on Monday.

Ministers will also be announced on Saturday.

