Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement

Reform and Eesti 200 leaders Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas signed new coalition agreement on March 24, 2025.
On Monday, Reform chairman and Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Eesti 200 chairman and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas signed the coalition agreement which sets the new government's main tasks.

These are outlined as ensuring security, guaranteeing economic growth, and managing the state efficiently and fairly. 

The draft agreement was published last week. A short summary can be read here.

New ministers

Five new ministers will take office in the government and must be confirmed by President Alar Karis.

Michal will introduce the candidates to Karis at Kadriorg on Monday afternoon.

Reform Party's candidates are Karmen Joller for minister of social affairs, Andres Sutt for minister of energy and environment, and Kuldar Leisi for minister of infrastructure.

Eesti 200 has nominated Igor Taro for minister of the interior and Hendrik Johannes Terras for minister of regional affairs and agriculture.

According to the plan, the new government members will take their oath of office during Tuesday's Riigikogu session.

At the same time, the prime minister will request the president to relieve Minister for Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) and Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Refom) from office.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

