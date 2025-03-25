Reform-Eesti 200 coalition disagree over climate law details

What form Estonia's climate act will eventually take is still not known as the newly installed Reform-Eesti 200 coalition's members have differing opinions.

The act is the domestic legislation which will enact EU climate goals in Estonia.

The leaders of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 signed the coalition's foundational agreement in the Riigikogu, and a more detailed agreement is aimed to be completed by May.

While Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) listed security and the economy as the main priorities for the new Reform-Eesti 200 when the coalition agreement was signed, the climate act issue remains apparently unresolved.

The deal signed Monday was a foundational agreement to be followed up by a more detailed agreement in May.

Michal himself was previously climate minister, the first to hold a post which has now been discontinued.

He now says the future belongs to low-emission, export-capable industries and that two years' work on the climate act will not go to waste.

However, incoming Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) has already stated that the climate act will not be implemented in its proposed form.

New Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Michal said: "As a minister and from the ministry's perspective, they will decide whether to divide it into multiple laws or create a single framework. One thing is clear – a significant part of it is required for business and the economy, particularly regarding specific norms and emission quantities, as otherwise, making investments would be very difficult. So, the new minister of energy and environment has the authority to propose how they see the solution."

Another differing approach is being taken by Riigikogu MP Hanah Lahe, also a Reform Party member.

Lahe sits on the Riigikogu's Environmental Committee and said she intends to continue advocating for a separate climate law despite the different messages from her party colleagues.

Lahe said: "Ultimately, it is important that we enshrine the climate neutrality goal in law and set sectoral targets within the legislation. In my opinion, having a discrete law that comprehensively addresses climate neutrality is crucial, as it will then drive changes with other laws as well. So we shall see. I believe that the version we have been working on for the past two years is the best, but in the end, a compromise must be made."

Hanah Lahe (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Eesti 200 leader, and education minister, Kristina Kallas, stressed that achieving climate neutrality by 2050 remains a goal which must be clearly defined in domestic Estonian law.

She inquired: "In what form should this climate law exist? Should it be so detailed that it regulates all sectors with specific targets? I think that is a matter for discussion. However, a framework climate law that establishes the main goal to work towards provides the legal mandate from both the Riigikogu and the public. That is something we must keep in mind — it is needed."

A total of four impact assessments commissioned for the climate act cost nearly €130,000, while an extra €110,000 contract was signed with the Environmental Research Center (Keskkonnauuringute keskus).

While the climate minister post has been removed, and replaced by the new energy and environment minister portfolio held by Sutt, the ministry of climate itself remains in place.

That ministry has said that although the content of the law may now be divided into different pieces of legislation, the impact assessments and amassed knowledge will still be useful going forward.

Both Reform and Eesti 200 have said that since work on a more in-depth coalition agreement is only at the beginning, it is still too premature to discuss final decisions.

