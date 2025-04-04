Environment minister planning new climate law by summer

Reversing his earlier stance that the climate law drafted under the previous coalition government would not move forward, Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) has confirmed that a Climate Act is in the works, and could be presented to the public this summer.

"Clarity and simplicity are very important principles here, and in 2025, we definitely want to codify climate targets in a short and specific law," Sutt said in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" on Friday.

"This law will also outline the trajectory for transitioning to a clean economy, sector by sector, through the year 2050," he added.

The minister also pointed out that in drawing up the new Climate Act, some amendments to other laws will surely be needed as well.

"This is the part of the process where we need to modify those regulations," he explained. "The specific measures for achieving these same climate targets that we will codify [into law] will be set out in sector-specific road maps, which have already been in the works for quite some time. A thorough job has been done, and we can make good use of it."

According to Sutt, it is also necessary to determine what funding opportunities are available and what the financing plan for future targets will look like.

"It's clear that a clean environment, a clean economy and clean industry are two sides of the same coin," he said.

"That's why it's important that achieving climate targets goes hand in hand with improving economic competitiveness," the minister continued. "The more competitive the economy, the broader our opportunities to invest in nature conservation, environmental protection and a clean environment."

Progress toward these goals must of course be measured as well, he noted. "We assess this regularly, and the plan is to conduct the first comprehensive review in 2027," he said.

Sutt also confirmed that the ultimate goal remains Estonia achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and that will not change.

He admitted that he is uncertain whether changes to the existing Climate Act are strictly necessary, as he believes solutions lie in discussions with various stakeholders.

"We still need to thoroughly discuss and negotiate what a feasible trajectory looks like, but the idea behind the review is that if we have set these targets for a very long timeframe —which is reasonable and necessary — then society should have a common understanding of the direction we are moving in, and at what pace," he explained. "Reality will no doubt make adjustments of its own."

Minister wants advisory body

According to Sutt, it may happen that progress in one area of the Climate Act moves faster while another lags behind, meaning the pace of the process may need to be adjusted as needed.

"What's most important, however, is that we have a clear understanding and certainty that we are moving toward these final objectives — and that we will reach them," he emphasized.

The energy and environment minister noted that when the Climate Act is enacted, both businesses and environmental advocates can expect to receive support.

He also confirmed that the Climate Council, led by Kaspar Oja, will be of great help in shaping the Climate Act.

"I'm interested in ensuring that we have a council or advisory body," Sutt said. "Exactly how we define its mandate and focus will be decided in the process of codifying climate targets, but we certainly need some sort of advisory body that includes representatives from various segments of society, and where there are scientists too. This is definitely something we need."

The bill for the Climate Act should be made public soon, however, he was unable to specify exactly when that might be.

"There's definitely no need to wait until fall, but I won't specify an exact month right now," the minister said. "But most of the preparatory work has already been done. We're not dragging our feet. We definitely want to achieve clarity on this before summer."

