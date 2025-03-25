X!

Ministerial changes mean three new MPs entering Riigikogu

News
From left, Toomas Järveoja, Diana Ingerainen and Stig Rästa.
From left, Toomas Järveoja, Diana Ingerainen and Stig Rästa. Source: ERR
News

Due to the recent change in government, three new MPs are due to take up seats at the Riigikogu.

As government ministers in Estonia do not sit at the Riigikogu, if MPs are appointed government ministers, their places must be taken by an alternate MP, based on an ordered list submitted by that party at the last Riigikogu election.

This time around, four former MPs are now government ministers: Karmen Joller and Andres Sutt from the Reform Party, and Igor Taro and Hendrik Johannes Terras from Eesti 200.

However, only three new MPs are needed, namely Toomas Järveoja (Reform), Diana Ingerainen, and Stig Rästa (both Eesti 200), since an existing Reform MP, Mati Raidma, will take the fourth seat.

This is because the recent "musical chairs" saw two former government ministers, Yoko Alender and Signe Riisalo, return to parliament. As a result, the alternate MPs who had taken their place will now have to vacate.

These are Hele Everaus and Raidma – but as noted, the latter is back as an alternate member for Sutt.

In other words, Raidma was previously deputizing for Riisalo and is now doing so in Sutt's place.

Mati Raidma. Source: Personal collection.

Järveoja, who has sat in the Riigikogu in the past, took his oath of office on Tuesday.

While Narva-Jõesuu Mayor Maksim Iljin and Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin were first in line to replace Taro and Terras for Eesti 200, they opted to retain their executive positions and so cannot become MPs as well, which is why Ingerainen and Rästa are taking their place as the next people on the list.

Ingerainen is a family doctor and Rästa a musician, who represented Estonia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest.

President Alar Karis appointed five new ministers on Monday: Terras as regional affairs minister, Taro as interior minister, Joller (social affairs minister), Sutt (energy and environment), and Kuldar Leis (Reform, infrastructure minister).

Leis was not a Riigikogu MP prior to being made a minister and so no change is needed there; in fact, he had most recently headed up the Tartu2024 European Capital of Culture program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Competition watchdog approves latest Tallinna Vesi price hike

17:52

Ossinovski: Reform publicly humiliating Social Democrats over voting rights

17:39

Õnne Pillak: Amending voting rights a matter of justice and values

17:38

Ministerial changes mean three new MPs entering Riigikogu

17:02

'For this flag and these colors people are dying': Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tallinn

17:01

Industrial and data center interest boosting demand in Finland's energy grid

16:43

Social affairs minister: Doctors' wage rise not justified in current economy

16:24

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

15:58

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

15:27

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

12:16

Estonia's new government: Who's who

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo