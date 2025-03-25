New ministers to take oath of office on Tuesday morning

Reform and Eesti 200's five new ministers will be sworn into office on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Three ministers from Reform and two from Eesti 200 will take the oath in front of the Riigikogu.

The Reform Party's new ministers are Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller, Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt and Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis.

Eesti 200's new ministers are Minister of the Interior Igor Taro and Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras.

After the ministers are sworn in the new government can start work.

On Monday, Reform chairman and Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Eesti 200 chairman and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas signed the coalition agreement.

Michal then introduced the new ministerial candidates to President Alar Karis, whom the Estonian head of state appointed to office.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition replaces the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 government which has been in office since April 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!