X!

New ministers to take oath of office on Tuesday morning

News
From left to right: Kuldar Leis, Andres Sutt, Karmen Joller, Hendrik Terras and Igor Taro together with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in Kadriorg on Monday. March 24, 2025.
From left to right: Kuldar Leis, Andres Sutt, Karmen Joller, Hendrik Terras and Igor Taro together with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in Kadriorg on Monday. March 24, 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Reform and Eesti 200's five new ministers will be sworn into office on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Three ministers from Reform and two from Eesti 200 will take the oath in front of the Riigikogu.

The Reform Party's new ministers are Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller, Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt and Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis.

Eesti 200's new ministers are Minister of the Interior Igor Taro and Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras.

After the ministers are sworn in the new government can start work.

On Monday, Reform chairman and Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Eesti 200 chairman and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas signed the coalition agreement. 

Michal then introduced the new ministerial candidates to President Alar Karis, whom the Estonian head of state appointed to office. 

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition replaces the Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 government which has been in office since April 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:11

New ministers to take oath of office on Tuesday morning

08:04

Tiit Maran: Will the chainsaws really sing?

08:01

Estonian defense firms to provide €100 million output for Ukraine

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

24.03

UK musician PJ Harvey to present her poetry at Prima Vista festival

24.03

Gert Tiivas named new head of Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Overview: Who is infrastructure minister candidate Kuldar Leis?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

24.03

How will Estonia's new AI initiative change schools?

24.03

Is raising defense spending to 5% of GDP enough to protect Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo