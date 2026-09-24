X!

A bronze cabbage-head bust arrives at the National Library

News
The cabbage-head bust at National Library yard.
The cabbage-head bust at National Library yard. Source: National Library of Estonia
News

On 23 September, the portrait bust "Monument to Books Worn to Shreds" was brought directly from the foundry to the inner courtyard of the Estonian National Library. The work was placed on a concrete pedestal and will await final finishing before its opening later this year.

In Estonian, the expression "raamat on loetud kapsaks" is widely used. It literally means "the book has been read into a cabbage," and refers to a book that has been read so many times it becomes worn, soft and frayed. The cabbage‑head monument is a playful reference to this saying, symbolizing books that have been loved to the point of falling apart.

Authors Jass Kaselaan and Jenny Katri Elena Grönholm have created for the National Library a fully three‑dimensional monument that speaks of the book as a physical object that is opened and read again and again until it wears out. Yet through its stories and knowledge, a book also has a lasting impact on people and culture.

"The monument is a tribute to books as carriers through which stories, knowledge and imagination move forward in time," said one of the authors, artist Jass Kaselaan.

The bronze portrait bust is 140 centimetres tall, and together with the concrete pedestal the monument stands more than a metre taller than a person. The total height of the bust on its pedestal exceeds three metres.

According to the authors, an important part of the concept is the play with the classical monument and pedestal. The work deliberately uses a traditional and somewhat outdated monumental form, but alters its meaning.

The sculpture was selected in an art competition organized by Riigi Kinnisvara AS to find the most suitable artistic concept for the reconstructed inner courtyard of the Estonian National Library. The work will be opened at the end of 2026 after all necessary finishing work has been completed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

european day of languages quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:49

Expert: Ukraine has negotiations leverage for the first time

12:22

Tallinn school asks ministry for €400,000 in emergency funds to finish out the year

12:15

Energy communities need a clear purpose, less red tape

11:59

Housing prices rise 6% on year as market rebounds

11:45

A bronze cabbage-head bust arrives at the National Library

11:32

Estonia's first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan presents credentials

11:02

Pärnu man shot dead by police after pointing 'gun' at officer

10:35

Reform eyes 20 seats as it heads into elections with current PM

10:05

Nuclear physicists: Plant would be Estonia's security guarantee

09:33

President at the UN: A turning point where the old is out and the new doesn't yet exist

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Magnitude 1.4 quake shakes northwestern Estonia

23.09

Swedish prisoners complaining of conditions in Tartu prison

23.09

US to send new troop contingent to Estonia, ministry confirms Updated

21.09

Russia imposes temporary movement restrictions on other side of Estonian border

23.09

Estonian MFA: Rumors of impending Russian attack blown out of proportion

23.09

Illegal immigration to Estonia rises, border rotation extended

22.09

US think tank paints hypothetical scenario of a limited Russian invasion of Estonia

23.09

Bill would end monthly counseling requirement for many unemployed Estonians

08:21

Minister: Teachers, rescuers, police to get pay rises in 2027 budget Updated

22.09

Linell Raud: 43,000 Estonian companies may face tax risk in 187 countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo