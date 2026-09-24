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Estonia's first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan presents credentials

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Ambassador Tiina Nirk and President Ilham Aliyev.
Ambassador Tiina Nirk and President Ilham Aliyev. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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Estonia's first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tiina Nirk, presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Nirk and Aliyev discussed strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on economic cooperation, digital development, education and green energy.

The importance of high-level bilateral contacts, as evidenced by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna's visit to Baku in October last year, was also highlighted.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued comprehensive support for Ukraine. Nirk also briefed Aliyev on Estonia's preparations for hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference in January 2027.

"The most important task of diplomacy is to build bridges," Nirk said. "I take up this position with the aim of creating new opportunities for cooperation between Estonia and Azerbaijan and strengthening our partnership in areas where our interests converge."

Nirk has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1990. She was most recently director general of the Consular Department, 2019 to 2026.

Estonia and Azerbaijan, both formerly part of the Soviet Union, established diplomatic relations on April 2, 1992 and Estonia opened its embassy in Baku on March 1 this year, with an official inauguration ceremony scheduled for October 20.

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