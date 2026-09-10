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Estonia's first resident ambassador to Moldova presents credentials

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Siiri Königsberg presented her credentials to President Maia Sandu on Monday, September 7, 2026.
Siiri Königsberg presented her credentials to President Maia Sandu on Monday, September 7, 2026. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Estonia's first resident ambassador to Moldova, Siiri Königsberg, presented her credentials to President Maia Sandu on Monday.

Their meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and Moldova's EU accession, which Estonia back strongly. Security issues were also discussed. Estonia is to officially open its embassy in Chișinău this October.

Königsberg said Estonia wants to provide effective assistance to Moldova, drawing on its own experience and strengths in digital and cyber fields.

"Moldova is making strong progress towards European Union membership, and Estonia wants to provide the most effective assistance and support possible, drawing on our own experience and Estonia's strengths in the digital and cyber fields," she said via a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"At the same time, it is important to emphasize that European Union enlargement is not a charity project: it also strengthens our own security and prosperity and expands the European community of values," Königsberg added.

Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on Moldova, which borders Ukraine, were also on the table. The ambassador invited Moldova to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn in January 2027.

Königsberg has extensive diplomatic experience, including as Estonia's Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO, at the EU representation, chairing the EU Council working party on ACP relations, postings in Stockholm and Oslo, and as Director General of the Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2023 to 2026.

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