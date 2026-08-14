Construction of new US Embassy building in Tallinn to start next fall

Construction of the United States' new embassy complex is expected to begin next year and both the mayor and the U.S. ambassador will be keeping a close eye on the entire process, Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp told ERR.

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Roman Pipko told Raudsepp during their meeting Wednesday that construction of the embassy complex will begin next year.

"The goal is for construction to begin next year, likely in the fall. So things are now quite concrete. The necessary approvals have been received and a tentative start date for construction has also been set as a target," Raudsepp said.

The complex, to be built between Suur-Ameerika and Väike-Ameerika streets in Tallinn's Uus Maailm neighborhood, will occupy the site of the former Lastestaadion, located behind the so-called superministry building.

In May, when the U.S. State Department agency responsible for embassy facilities unveiled the design for the embassy complex, it said the complex was scheduled for completion in 2031.

The completion date was also discussed at Wednesday's meeting. While Raudsepp declined to say exactly which year was mentioned, he noted that the complex will likely be completed sooner than previously announced.

"We discussed the possibility of moving at a faster pace," Raudsepp said.

As the embassy complex is important to both the United States and Tallinn, Raudsepp and Pipko agreed at the meeting that they would personally oversee the project and the process going forward, with the mayor doing so on Tallinn's behalf and the ambassador on behalf of the United States.

The U.S. commitment to contribute €1.2 million toward the renovation of Väike-Ameerika tänav also remains in place. An entrance to the embassy complex for embassy employees and service personnel will be located on Väike-Ameerika tänav. The main entrance will be at the corner of Suur-Ameerika and Toom-Kuninga streets.

According to Raudsepp, the U.S. financial contribution is confirmed and roadwork on Väike-Ameerika will take place at the same time as construction of the embassy.

"We also discussed the fact that all of this work needs to be done simultaneously. It is not conceivable that the building would be completed first and only then would work on the streets begin," he said.

Before and during proceedings on the detailed plan for the complex, numerous objections and proposals were submitted by local residents and the Uus Maailm Society. Some called for new green spaces as compensation for the loss of the green space occupied by the former Lastestaadion. Under the previous city government, one proposed form of compensation was the reconstruction of Koidu tänav, with design work scheduled to begin this year. The current city government, however, has shelved the project.

Raudsepp said local residents have been consulted.

"That has been done and an architectural solution has also been found here [for the embassy complex] whereby the building sits within a park, giving it as green an appearance and feel as possible. That is, first of all, what local residents will get in return. Secondly, I think this will become the best-protected area in Tallinn or at least one of the city's best-protected areas," the mayor said.

Tallinn had initially wanted an architectural competition to be held for the building complex, but the competition was ultimately dropped for security reasons. The embassy's architectural design is being prepared by U.S. firm Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects.

The future embassy complex will consist of one building ranging from one to nine stories and up to six two-story buildings. The main building is planned for the center of the site.

The 1.75-hectare site where the complex will be built is owned by the United States. The property belonged to the City of Tallinn until 2020 when the city transferred it to the Estonian state. In June 2023, the U.S. Embassy and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement under which the United States purchased the property behind the superministry building in Tallinn. The embassy did not disclose the purchase price. The property was valued at €6 million in 2020.

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