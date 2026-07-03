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Gallery: US Embassy marks America's 250th birthday

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July 4 reception at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, marking 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain.
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United States Ambassador to Estonia Roman Pipko hosted a Fourth of July reception on Thursday, attended by President Alar Karis.

This year's event is significant in that it marks 250 years since the foundation of the U.S. as a sovereign nation, dated from the signing of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

Patriotic music from the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division Band and the University of Tartu Brass Ensemble, a selection of refreshments including official Burger King fare and also Kosher-style food, hats and flags, military hardware, a selection of classic U.S.-made cars and other Americana were among the wide range of attractions on offer to guests.

Ambassador Pipko's speech, which referenced both current U.S. President Donald Trump and Lennart Meri, Estonia's first president after the restoration of independence, included as a central message that America's allies must shoulder an increased responsibility when it comes to security, instead of relying solely on the continued existence of a Pax Americana.

Pipko also likened the U.S. Constitution to one of Estonia's founding documents, the "Manifesto to All the Peoples of Estonia," saying it echoed many of the same ideas found in America's founding texts.

President Karis, in his speech, referred to the U.S. Declaration of Independence as the forerunner to Estonia's, issued in 1918, pointing to the similarities in both documents' emphasis on freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

He also noted that Estonia's independence, achieved 35 years ago, has not put to bed a great evil which continues to imperil that security and that of many other free nations.

"A small state can exist only in a rules-based world, but the same is true for great powers," Karis noted.

The two other living former Estonian presidents, Kersti Kaljulaid and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, were also among the guests.

Speaking to ERR, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Matthew E. Wall said recent criticism by Prime Minister Kristen Michal of "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) politics will not negatively impact bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Absolutely not. You heard in today's speeches about the wonderful rights people enjoy, and one of those is freedom of speech. ... When it comes to domestic politics, that's your business. We expect our excellent cooperation with the Estonian government to continue," Wall noted.

Wall pointed to the ongoing development of the U.S. Embassy building in Tallinn as another sign of the strong relationship between the United States and Estonia. The facility, appropriately located on Suur-Ameerika in central Tallinn and set to replace the current embassy on Kentmani, will be ready in 2030, Wall said.

Pipko was born in Estonia and studied law at the University of Tartu before emigrating in 1981 as a young man. He subsequently returned to Estonia on business on more than one occasion ahead of being appointed ambassador in 2025. His daughter Elizabeth is a noted podcaster, media personality and political spokesperson.

July 4 is the date on which the Declaration of Independence, written the previous month by Thomas Jefferson, later the country's third president, was adopted by Congress. Several more years of fighting in what is known as the Revolutionary War in the U.S., and as the American War of Independence in the U.K., followed before independence became a reality.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marten Hallismaa

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