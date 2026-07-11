New Estonian ambassador to Japan highlights strategic security ties

Estonia's new Ambassador to Japan, Andres Unga, has presented his credentials to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

The ceremony was held in the Throne Hall of the Imperial Palace in X on Thursday, with Ambassador Unga stressing that cooperation between like-minded countries is essential in the current challenging international security environment.

"The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparably linked," Unga said. "Security threats do not recognize geographical boundaries, and developments in one region inevitably affect others. That is why strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with Japan are of strategic importance to Estonia," he continued, according to a press release.

Andres Unga presenting his credentials as Estonia's new ambassador to Japan. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Following the ceremony, the excellent state of relations between Estonia and Japan, as well as opportunities to further expand cooperation, including on a regional basis within Japan, were also discussed. Minister Takao Makino, representing the host country's government, also thanked Estonia for its support in responding to the consequences of natural disasters.

Unga is a long-serving employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having worked there since the restoration of independence in 1991. He is a former ambassador to Sweden, Greece and China, and has served as a nonresident ambassador to several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, as well as to Australia and New Zealand.

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