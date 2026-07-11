X!

New Estonian ambassador to Japan highlights strategic security ties

News
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's new Ambassador to Japan, Andres Unga, has presented his credentials to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

The ceremony was held in the Throne Hall of the Imperial Palace in X on Thursday, with Ambassador Unga stressing that cooperation between like-minded countries is essential in the current challenging international security environment.

 "The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparably linked," Unga said. "Security threats do not recognize geographical boundaries, and developments in one region inevitably affect others. That is why strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with Japan are of strategic importance to Estonia," he continued, according to a press release.

Andres Unga presenting his credentials as Estonia's new ambassador to Japan. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Following the ceremony, the excellent state of relations between Estonia and Japan, as well as opportunities to further expand cooperation, including on a regional basis within Japan, were also discussed. Minister Takao Makino, representing the host country's government, also thanked Estonia for its support in responding to the consequences of natural disasters.

Unga is a long-serving employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having worked there since the restoration of independence in 1991. He is a former ambassador to Sweden, Greece and China, and has served as a nonresident ambassador to several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, as well as to Australia and New Zealand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:38

WATCH LIVE: Estonia meets Ireland in European Amateur Team golf championship final

11:10

Mirjam Mõttus: Normalizing normalcy

10:30

Sleep doctor urges caution with smart device sleep and health data

09:51

New Estonian ambassador to Japan highlights strategic security ties

09:17

Kertu Saks: 35 years from restoration of independence and the absence of fear

09:12

Estonia's 'Night Fairies' help keep Beach Grind festival-goers safe

10.07

Gallery: Film, art and music festival Kikumu begins in Jäneda

10.07

Medical professionals underestimate parents' role in alleviating newborns' pain

10.07

Climate law update: no obligations for private sector, only for the state

10.07

Obesity rise slows in wealthier nations, Estonia faces growing challenges

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

10.07

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

09.07

EU opens infringement case against Estonia over work‑conditions directive

09.07

Estonia still not using €220,000 strawberry fraud detection system

10.07

Estonian basketballer Kerr Kriisa pleads not guilty in the US

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

07.07

Estonia gives Orthodox church 6 months to choose between God and the Kremlin

09.07

Estonia seeks EU funding ban for IOC over Russia decision

10.07

Chancellor: Requiring resident permit applicants to submit bank statements unlawful

10.07

Artificial intelligence used in Estonian shops' video surveillance systems

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo