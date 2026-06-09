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Ukraine to open honorary consuls in Estonia's Narva and Tartu

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Ukrainian flag with an Estonian flag in the background.
Ukrainian flag with an Estonian flag in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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Ukraine will open two new honorary consuls in Narva and Tartu after signing a bilateral agreement with Estonia on Tuesday.

Two agreements were signed at a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning to open consulates in Estonia's second biggest city, Tartu, and the eastern border city, Narva.

Founder of sauna heater company HUUM, Siim Nellis, will take on the role in Tartu, while cultural entrepreneur and leader of the Vaba Lava Theater, Allan Kaldoja, will act as honorary consul in Narva.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Volodymyr Boiechko inked the agreements with Nellis and Kaldoja.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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