Estonia opens 2 new honorary consulates in Africa

Estonia has opened new honorary consulates in The Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire, taking the total number to three on the African continent.

The new consulates were opened in the capitals of both countries, Banjul and Abidjan, last week. They aim to promote bilateral relations and provide consular services and assistance to Estonian citizens.

At both openings, Kristi Karelsohn, director general of the department for Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed honorary consuls are an extremely important source of support for the foreign service of a small country.

"Estonia currently has only one embassy on the African continent, in Cairo. Although we will open an embassy in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, later this year, there are still many countries in Africa where Estonia has no diplomatic representation. This makes the contribution of honorary consuls in raising Estonia's profile and representing our country invaluable," she said.

Honorary Consul Charbel Hobeika in The Gambia said the move is "more than just a ceremonial milestone."

"It is a real step towards strengthening friendship, cooperation and understanding between our countries," he said, adding links can be boosted in trade, technology, tourism, education, and culture.

Karelsohn said the government of the Côte d'Ivoire is planning to digitalize its public services, creating opportunities for Estonia and Estonian companies.

Honorary Consul in Côte d'Ivoire Tidiani Keita, who has been in the role since March 202, said it was a "great honor" to sign the oath last week.

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