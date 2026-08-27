2 Estonians potentially missing following Nepal mudslide

Two Estonian citizens may be missing following major flooding and mudslides that hit northern Nepal on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We have information about two Estonian citizens who may have been in the China-Nepal border area when the floods and mudslides occurred and with whom there is currently no contact," the ministry's press service said on Thursday, adding that it is closely monitoring further developments.

Estonia's honorary consul in Nepal is in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information.

The Foreign Ministry asks all Estonians in the region to contact their relatives in Estonia as soon as possible and to register their trip on the Foreign Ministry's website.

On Wednesday, extensive flooding hit the border area between Chinese-controlled Tibet and Nepal, killing at least 162 people according to figures available on Thursday morning. Around 400 tourists are missing, 341 of them foreigners.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) sent "heartfelt condolences" to the families of those affected.

I am deeply saddened by the harrowing scenes of floods and landslides in Nepal and Tibet.



My heartfelt condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those affected by this tragedy. My thoughts are also with the families and friends anxiously awaiting news of… — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) August 26, 2026

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