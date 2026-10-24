Isamaa party promises to close the climate ministry and create scandals committee

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said at the party's council meeting in Tallinn that the campaign for Estonia's parliamentary elections has begun and is intensifying.

"Those same three parties that, under SALK's leadership, have established a politics of lies under both Kaja Kallas' and Kristen Michal's governments are now maneuvering to escape political punishment and put up camouflage nets," Reinsalu said, referring to the coalition Reform Party and Eesti 200, as well as the opposition Social Democrats.

According to the Isamaa chairman, Eesti 200 is being pressured to withdraw from the elections so that its remaining voters will instead bolster the Reform Party and the Social Democrats.

"So much for political accountability," Reinsalu said. "With the prime minister's speech to the party council, the Reform Party has launched a new wave of fearmongering and lies. This is being dressed up in a marketing campaign whose underlying message is that, yes, we have failed, but we will do better in the future."

"The Reform Party is featuring a beloved actor in its campaign, while the Social Democrats have adopted a different tactic, attempting to conceal their complicity in the Kallas-Michal government by maneuvering to put forward the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as their candidate for prime minister. This maneuver will not succeed!" the Isamaa chairman said.

Reinsalu summed up Isamaa's political plans following the 2027 Riigikogu elections with the words "Let the citizens decide."

The party plans to give citizens the right to initiate early elections, following the Latvian model, and to establish a commission of inquiry into scandals after the elections. Lying before the commission would be a criminal offense.

In the area of defense, the party plans to close the border with Russia.

Isamaa also pledged to introduce a supplementary budget that would cut spending.

"Cost-cutting starts at the top: parliamentary and ministerial salaries, closing the Ministry of Climate and a critical review of foundations and subsidies," the party pledged.

On taxes, Isamaa promised to abolish the motor vehicle tax and reduce value-added tax on basic foodstuffs (meat, fish, milk, fruit, vegetables and bread) to 13 percent starting July 1, 2027.

The party also promised to end what it described as the harassment of businesses. "The Climate Act will be thrown in the trash. Investment certainty and a stable operating environment will be restored for the resource-based economy."

The party pledged to carry out an artificial intelligence revolution with the same boldness that Estonia once demonstrated in building its digital state. "The goal is genuine productivity growth, exports and simpler government operations. Sovereignty risks will be taken into account."

Isamaa promised to protect fundamental freedoms and repeal unnecessary restrictions.

The party also pledged to ease the burden of raising children on families and protect teachers' incomes.

In the energy sector, the party will emphasize oil shale. "The energy sector will be provided with dispatchable generation capacity, domestic resources (including oil shale) and affordable prices. Efforts to render oil shale-based energy production unviable will be halted."

The party also promised stricter requirements for the use of Estonian in public spaces, a conservative immigration policy and the restoration of regional balance.

Parliamentary elections will take place in March 2027.

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