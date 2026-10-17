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Reform Party unveils campaign slogan as PM touts economic growth

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Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at a party council meeting. October 2026.
Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal at a party council meeting. October 2026. Source: Mati Leet/Reform Party
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Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal says Estonia's economy is growing twice as fast as the EU average, as Reform pledges a clear course in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the party's council meeting in Tartu on Saturday, Michal said the largest income tax cut in Estonia's history had doubled economic growth.

"Estonia's economy is growing twice as fast as the EU average," he said, also citing rising wages, consumption, exports and manufacturing, alongside lower unemployment and easing inflation.

"The Reform Party can say with confidence: our plan is working," the prime minister emphasized. "Estonia has been led through a major test and is now on a solid growth path, moving forward even in the face of headwinds."

He noted that wages are rising, with consumer confidence up and people taking home an average of 10 percent more money this year. Defense spending of 5 percent GDP, he added, is also strengthening security and giving families and businesses confidence to plan for the future.

Even the opposition is starting to see that the Reform Party's plan is working, Michal said, accusing Isamaa and the Center Party of already making plans to form a coalition — potentially joined by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"The Reform Party is their main enemy for a reason: they can only steal Estonia's prosperity and growth if we're out of the picture," the party chair said, emphasizing that the key issue in the March 2027 elections will be whether this prosperity will continue to grow or be taken away from them.

Michal said that incomes must rise faster than prices, as a wealthier Estonia can invest more in education, healthcare, a cleaner environment and a better quality of life.

"No other party in Estonia stands as firmly for the economy, national defense, liberal principles, Estonian-language education and culture, and European values," he said. "These are the foundations of Estonia's future."

'A clear course for the future'

The Reform Party also unveiled its campaign slogan: "A clear course for the future."

Tartu mayor and party council chair Urmas Klaas said it reflects the party's focus on security, economic growth and opportunities for families and businesses.

He recalled that Reform's "Blue, black and white plan" for Estonia, unveiled in March, centers on building a stronger middle class, bolstering security and making greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy and government.
 
"We're running for election to ensure that robust security can give families confidence, people's work and knowledge can create prosperity and technology can help businesses grow and the state operate more efficiently," Klaas said.

MP and Reform Party secretary general Kristo Enn Vaga said the slogan emphasizes that Estonia's future is up to its own choices.

"We in the Reform Party want Estonia to be secure and the economy to grow, because that gives people and businesses more opportunities to carry out their plans," Vaga said. "This is the future we want to build."

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