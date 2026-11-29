The State Agency of Medicines is working with the Estonian police and social media giant META to monitor the advertisement and sale of drugs sold as peptides online.

Peptides are advertised as a way to lose weight and build muscle. However, using unverified products offered on social media can harm people's health, as it is not known what they truly contain, the agency said.

In one case, substances were being promoted on Instagram by a young man who promotes muscle building. He invited people to contact him so he could share further information. However, in Estonia, private individuals are banned from reselling medicines. The account owner himself denied selling the substances and described his activities as advertising work.

Evelyn Saar, a specialist at the State Agency of Medicines' supervision department, said interest in peptides is growing every year. She believes the agency needs more information to identify the products and assess the legality of these types of posts.

"We don't even know what products are being advertised there, because based solely on such short abbreviations, it is not clear what these products contain or how they are used. Could they be injectable products, as the post seemed to suggest? These are unverified products. All similar products pose a serious health risk, because using an unverified product can endanger a person's health. Many peptide products or their packaging state that they are intended for scientific research. This indicates that these products are not intended for administration to humans," Saar continued.

If the agency suspects dangerous substances are being distributed, it can cooperate with the police and Meta to take down social media posts. Incidents occur every week.

University of Tartu Professor of Pharmacology Anti Kalda said that while some peptides help people lose weight or build muscle, they have many side effects.

"The most common side effects are nausea and vomiting. This is not a mild condition, and many people discontinue treatment because of it," he said.

The situation is different with substances still at the research stage.

"Peptides that are still at the research stage and are widely offered on social media are a completely different world. Although they may have a weight-reducing effect, most have either not been tested in clinical trials or have undergone very little testing. We do not know how safe they are and certainly do not recommend using them," Kalda continued.

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