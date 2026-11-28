Top fencer Irina Embrich is taking the Estonian Fencing Federation (EVL) to court over €27,250 in unpaid Team Estonia athlete support, Postimees reported .

The 2024 European épée fencing champion is pursuing the action in respect of support due last year.

Embrich secured top-tier Team Estonia Category A funding for 2025 through her European title the previous year. This consisted of a €2,500 monthly salary stipend and €2,200 per month in preparation support, totaling €56,400 for the year, daily Postimees reported.

Embrich, who was part of Estonia's gold medal-winning women's épée team at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, says she has also refused to represent the national squad until the dispute is resolved.

The EVL had signed an agreement with the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) obligating the federation to ensure Embrich received the funds allocated to her. According to Embrich, she has only seen roughly half of that sum.

"Let the fencing federation show to the EOK and to me that I received these funds. If the federation proves that Irina Embrich was supported, then there is no problem. But they cannot demonstrated that, as I have not been paid this money," Embrich told Postimees.

Since the EVL and Embrich had not concluded a direct bilateral contract on the Team Estonia funding — which the federation was required to do under the regulations — the dispute falls outside the jurisdiction of the administrative courts, meaning Embrich must take the matter to civil court, which she plans to do.

The original Postimees piece is here.

At the postponed Tokyo Games in July 2021, Embrich teamed up with Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, and Erika Kirpu to defeat South Korea 36–32 in the women's team épée final, securing Estonia's first Olympic fencing gold.

Embrich, 46, is among Estonia's most decorated active athletes with 16 major championship medals, adding individual European gold in Basel in 2024, individual world bronze in Tbilisi in 2025, and team world silver in Hong Kong in July 2026 to her 2017 team world title.

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