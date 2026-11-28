The former Hollywood nightclub premises in Tallinn's Sõprus cinema building have stood vacant for five months, and the owners are looking for a new use for the space.

"We are currently holding discussions with both potential tenants and prospective buyers. We welcome tenants and partners who have both the interest and a vision for making meaningful use of these historic spaces," said Alis Möll, property manager of the Sõprus cinema building at Vana-Posti 8 in central Tallinn.

Neither the building managers nor the owners want to leave valuable downtown premises empty. The managers are also hoping for the city's involvement in shaping the building's future.

They are actively exploring opportunities for the future use and want the Sõprus building to continue hosting diverse cultural and event activities.

Sõprus Cinema building in central Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Strategy Center.

Vana-Posti 8 is owned by Prospicio Invest OÜ, whose owners are Tatjana Birjukova and Pavel Solomatin. The building is managed by Zenith Property Management, part of asset management company Zenith Family Office. Half of Zenith Property Management is owned by Möll, who serves as the building's property manager.

"The Sõprus cinema building is one of the historic buildings in downtown Tallinn, holding a special place in the city's cultural history and in the personal memories of many Tallinn residents," Möll explained.

"We fully understand that a situation where a major entertainment venue has disappeared from the city center and the premises remain unused is not good for any party involved. At the same time, decisions regarding the future of such a historic and unique building are not simply a question of leasing the space as quickly as possible. It is important to find a solution that is economically sustainable, takes the building's unique characteristics into account, and helps ensure that it remains a lively and accessible place in the heart of Tallinn in the future," she added.

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