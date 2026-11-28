The Estonian Competition Authority is launching supervisory proceedings into Elektrilevi following complaints over exorbitant grid connection fees.

The aim of the supervisory proceedings is to determine whether the company's practices in setting connection fees comply with the Electricity Market Act, the authority said.

The launch of the proceedings does not mean the Competition Authority has already identified any violations by the company.

ERR reported Thursday on the exorbitant price quotes stretching into millions of euros Elektrilevi had given people seeking to sell green electricity to the grid. At the time, the state-owned company claimed that quotes running into the millions were isolated exceptions or outright errors. However, ERR subsequently received a flood of messages from people who had been given estimates running into the millions of euros.

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