An investigation by ERR has uncovered cases across Estonia of small-scale electricity producers being quoted millions of euros by grid operator Elektrilevi to connect to the power network.

An investigation by ERR's "Pealtnägija" brought to light a case in Kõrveküla near Tartu where a man who wanted to sell electricity generated by solar panels he planned to install on his home's roof to the grid was quoted a connection fee of €13 million by distribution system operator Elektrilevi. The network operator attributed the error to a mistake made in haste and acknowledged that around 10 other customers in the same area had received similarly exorbitant quotes.

Apologies were sent to customers and that might have been the end of the story. However, following the broadcast, "Pealtnägija" received reports of similar cases from across Estonia. A couple of earlier cases emerged in Kõrveküla itself, along with others from the Tartu area and South Estonia. Viljandi County also stands out for its exorbitant grid connection quotes, with the same pattern evident in Märjamaa, Haapsalu, Anija and Saku, just outside Tallinn.

"Pealtnägija" does not know how many such quotes, some running into the tens of millions of euros, have been issued over the years, but there are likely more than the roughly 20 cases the show's team has been able to examine. Four Elektrilevi customers agreed to speak to "Pealtnägija" in greater detail about their experiences with astronomical connection fees.

Power line repairs. Source: Jaanus Tanilsoo/Elektrilevi

The case of forestry entrepreneur Silver Solba, for example, dates back to 2021. Solba wanted to build a 100-kilowatt solar farm on his Kubija property on the outskirts of the small borough of Võnnu in Tartu County. The investment would have cost him €120,000 at the time.

"I applied for a grid connection […] And the response was that I could connect, but the price would be €5.6 million plus VAT. I also had to pay €1,600 within a week for them to calculate the exact cost," Solba said.

The experience left him feeling as though Elektrilvi's parent company Eesti Energia feared competition and did not want these solar farms, despite previously encouraging people to build them and advertising the availability of government subsidies.

"The other thought, of course, was that some official there wanted a bribe. That they'd simply quote an outrageous price initially and then, if you did someone there a favor, perhaps the price would come down to something reasonable," he said.

Another example involves Ruve Visnapuu, whose work involves managing apartment associations and providing them with technical consulting services, among other things. In 2022, he was working with an apartment building in Soinaste, Kambja Municipality where residents wanted to use the building's roof to generate solar power and feed surplus electricity into the grid. Toward the end of the summer, a grid connection application was submitted on behalf of the apartment association of the townhouse-style building, which was built in 2016. The plan was to install up to 30 kilowatts of solar generation capacity on the roof.

"The quote was €5.6 million plus VAT. The reason given was that the regional substation's capacity to feed generated electricity into the transmission grid needed to be increased," Visnapuu added.

"Your bills and profits are already pretty substantial, yet ordinary apartment association members are supposed to rebuild all your power lines and substations for you. It seems like nonsense," Visnapuu said, criticizing the energy company.

Unsurprisingly, none of the building's residents were willing to pay such a sum.

The third case takes us to Märjamaa where businessman Marek Kosubenko, who works in shipbuilding and real estate and already had experience with solar energy, was confronted with a colossal grid connection quote.

"My brother and I were planning a grid connection for our rural property and since we'd already acquired a solar farm in Märjamaa in 2020, we wanted 50 kilowatts of capacity in both directions, so we submitted an application. The response was that the estimated cost of the work required for our project would be €6,395,000, excluding VAT," Kosubenko said.

"That was the end of that for us. Why should we go along with such a farce? There's no point. The payback period for our little power plant would be, I don't know, 100 or 200 years," Kosubenko added.

In the fourth case, however, the quote sent to the customer reached truly astronomical proportions. Peeter Sööt, who works in car restoration and repair, owns an old manor-era watermill in Õisu, Viljandi County, where the previous owner had already installed a small hydroelectric power generation system.

Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"I needed a little more generation capacity because during the spring floods, the water level would rise so high that I was generating a couple of kilowatts more than my existing capacity allowed. I thought the easiest way to resolve the situation would be to apply for three kilowatts of additional capacity, giving myself a little leeway," Sööt said.

"The response went beyond even the realms of satire or comedy for me. The initial quote was €24.7 million, or roughly €30 million including VAT. That's €10 million per kilowatt. At energy prices at the time, I reckon the payback period would have been somewhere around 200,000 years. I thought that might be a bit long and perhaps not worth it," Sööt said.

In Sööt's view, there is no point in issuing unrealistic quotes that no one would agree to anyway.

"It's the same in my own line of work. Whatever job I'm doing, I don't give someone a quote that's absurd to the nth degree. I simply tell them that I can't do it, don't want to do it, don't have the time or whatever the reason may be, or that I just won't do the job, and that's that. I don't literally mock people by throwing unrealistic figures at them."

While "Pealtnägija" cannot untangle every detail of each case, one recurring pattern is that of multimillion-euro connection fees that effectively deter prospective customers.

"Pealtnägija" also approached Elektrilevi to establish how many cases there have been in which grid connection quotes issued to microgenerators or small-scale electricity producers have been absurdly high from the perspective of an ordinary citizen.

Elektrilevi management board member Rudolf Penu said that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 87 grid connection quotes exceeding €1 million had been issued to electricity producers.

"Considering that Elektrilevi issues around 20 grid connection quotes every day, you can't say these constitute the vast majority," Penu said.

On last week's show, Elektrilevi's head of connection services, Marii Uduvee, said around 10 quotes had been issued erroneously in Kõrveküla near Tartu. This raises the question of whether those 87 quotes have been verified and whether any of them were similarly erroneous, astronomical quotes. According to Penu, that possibility certainly cannot be ruled out.

"Such errors do indeed occur. When these situations arise, which is regrettable, we contact customers and see what can be corrected," the Elektrilevi representative added.

According to Penu, however, there is little hope of a plan being implemented in the near future that would allow all household microgenerators to connect to the grid for a minimal fee or entirely free of charge. Doing so would require an additional €50 million annually on top of the money already being invested in network upgrades.

Penu pointed out that the situation was already critical at around 68 of the 135 regional substations.

"Unless you're an ordinary household consumer, it's very likely that you can no longer connect to the grid, or at the very least, doing so would require a very thorough analysis. And the situation is actually getting worse with each passing month."

"What we can certainly do, and what we are doing, is ensuring that there is a logical explanation behind these large figures, so that customers aren't simply presented with a huge number without any further justification," Penu pledged.

Elektrilevi logo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

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