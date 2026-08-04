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Elektrilevi to invest €500 million in Estonia's power grid over three years

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Electricity sub-station (photo is illustrative).
Electricity sub-station (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Elektrilevi, Estonia's largest distribution network company, will invest around 500 million euros in developing the power grid between 2026 and 2028, to build approximately 3000 kilometers of weather‑resistant network and about 1200 new substations.

Elektrilevi holds 85 percent of Estonian electricity distribution network. Investments for 2026–2028 include the development of high‑, medium‑ and low‑voltage networks and the strengthening of regional nodes, the company said.

The largest near‑term investments include the reconstruction of the 35‑kilovolt Läätsa–Kihelkonna overhead line on Saaremaa, the renewal of medium‑voltage lines in Mustamäe, Tallinn, the renewal of the Valjala–Kallemäe line, and the renewal of the Kohila–Nõela feeder medium‑voltage network. As a result of the work, additional network capacity will also be created for new connections.

"When planning investments, we look at the big picture across Estonia, relying on the power grid development plan and collected network data. We always target investments in areas where the quality of the electricity network faces the biggest problems," said Elektrilevi CEO Mihkel Härm.

Elektrilevi juht Mihkel Härm Autor/allikas: Elektrilevi

"The power grid must be ready for growing consumption, the addition of renewable energy and increasingly complex weather conditions. Every upgraded substation, strengthened connection and weather‑resistant line kilometer helps reduce the impact of outages on customers and increases the grid's throughput capacity," he added.

About 26 percent of the power grid assets have exceeded their expected lifespan and are therefore outdated.

"Over the years, we have managed to maintain aging infrastructure well through maintenance programs, but this cannot be done indefinitely. Since electricity is the foundation of our life and economy, it is vital to keep this infrastructure up to date and invest in the development of the grid," Härm said.

In 2024–2025, Elektrilevi invested 308 million euros in Estonia's power grid. Major completed projects include the 35‑kilovolt submarine cable between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, the new regional substation in Jõgeva, and the renewal of the Sikassaare–Pihtla–Arsa medium‑voltage feeders on Saaremaa.

Elektrilevi has 533,000 electricity network service customers. The only major area not included in Elektrilevi's network region is Narva and its surroundings.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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