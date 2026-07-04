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Much of Hiiumaa loses power after thunderstorms

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Fork lightning during a thunderstorm. Photo is illustrative.
Fork lightning during a thunderstorm. Photo is illustrative. Source: Allar Maripuu/minupilt.err.ee
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Thousands of households across the island of Hiiumaa were left without electricity Friday evening after thunderstorms, with power restored later the same night.

Just over 7,500 households were still without electricity as of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Elektrilevi said. Hiiumaa's population is around 9,300.

Elektrilevi spokesperson Britt-Marii Punga said the likely source of the outage was issues at the Leisi substation, on neighboring Saaremaa. The substation may have been struck by lightning during the thunderstorms seen across Estonia Friday.

Punga said the problem needed only a quick fix, and there were no reports of downed power lines or other infrastructure damage, which can take longer to repair.

"A repair crew is on its way to the substation to check whether the busbars have been energized. If these busbars are intact, electricity should be restored across Hiiumaa within 30 minutes," Punga told ERR.

Power has now been restored across Hiiumaa and, at the time of writing, Elektrilev's outages map showed no power cuts on Hiiumaa, nor elsewhere in Estonia.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

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