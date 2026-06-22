Viscosa Cultural Factory in Hiiumaa showcases art on 4,000 square meters

It took four years to turn a former fish processing plant on Hiiumaa into Viscosa Cultural Factory, one of Estonia's largest and most distinctive cultural centers.

The more than century-old walls of what is now the Viscosa Cultural Factory in Kõrgessaare on Hiiumaa have witnessed a wide range of activities over the years. They once housed textile manufacturing machinery and, for more than half a century, a sprat and Baltic herring canning factory. In recent decades, however, the buildings were left to deteriorate until a new chapter began a few years ago.

"The construction phase started in September and was completed just now, on May 31. During that time, we renovated 4,000 square meters of covered space. We replaced the roofs, reinforced the retaining walls and structural elements and installed new windows and doors. Altogether, it cost us €2.4 million," said Marco Pärtel, director of the Viscosa Cultural Factory.

Hiiumaa Rural Municipality Mayor Hergo Tasuja said the cultural center is important for the entire island.

"Especially in the field of culture. They are creating truly distinctive projects that I believe will resonate across Estonia," Tasuja said.

Now protected from snow and rain, the site has become one of Estonia's largest exhibition spaces outside the Art Museum of Estonia. Its inaugural exhibition features works by 120 young artists from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"They are all roughly the same age and it's interesting to see how artists from these three countries relate to painting. I think many visitors will be able to spot both the differences and the similarities among the young artists represented in this exhibition," said gallery owner Reigo Kuivjõgi.

In addition to its exhibition halls, Viscosa also has concert and theater venues, which will host nearly 45 performances this season. The factory still has plenty of room for future development.

"Yes, we really do have 12,000 square meters of covered space here, but so far we've renovated 4,000. Our guiding principle has been to develop from the inside out. If we have an idea that proves itself, then we build. There's no point doing it beforehand, otherwise we'd just end up with a huge pile of heating bills," Pärtel said.

For half a century, Tallinn-brand spiced sprats were produced here. Is there still any trace of that smell?

"No. When the complex was abandoned in 2006, it stood here for 15 years without utilities, windows or roofs. During that time, everything had a chance to air out. But the spirit of Baltic herring is definitely still here," Pärtel replied.

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