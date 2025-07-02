X!

Hungarian and Italian performers confirmed for 20th Hiiu Folk festival this July

Hiiu Folk.
Hiiu Folk. Source: Tuuli Tammla
The Hiiu Folk festival is set to take place for the 20th time from July 11 to 13, with a range of artists from Estonia and abroad all set to perform.

"This year's Hiiu Folk is an anniversary festival and we have invited such worthy and esteemed performers as Tõnis Mägi with the Ekklesia choir, along with several popular bands including Kukerpillid and Trad.Attack!," said Astrid Nõlvak, the festival's main organizer.

This year, the festival will feature Hungarian band Bokros Trio, who will also pass on their knowledge of Hungarian dance and instrument playing during special workshops, and André Lislevand from Italy, who will perform with Anna-Liisa Eller.

The festival's main concerts will be on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at Kassari kiigeplats. On Sunday, July 13 a day of traditional church concerts will be held.

The festival's opening night (Thursday, July 10) will see performances from Õtekse, Lõõtsanoobid and Trad.Attack! at the Viscosa Cultural Factory.

As always, the Hiiu Folk program also includes nature walks that showcase the island's natural environment. This year, festivalgoers can take part in several bird walks, visit the Kassari beach meadow and the Tahkuna Landscape Reserve.

There are also opportunities to learn about the island's local language and attend a lecture on Hiiumaa folk costumes.

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

