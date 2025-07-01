Interview: Estonian folk band Duo Ruut win plenty of new fans at Glastonbury

Last weekend, Estonian folk band Duo Ruut performed 3 shows at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. Band members Ann-Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi told ERR that the experience of playing at one of the world's biggest and best known music festivals is still yet to fully sink in.

Estonian folk band Duo Ruut's sound brings together a single Estonian zither (kannel) and two distinct voices belonging to band members Ann-Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi. Inspired by the traditions of their Estonian heritage, since forming in 2017, Duo Ruut have drawn influence from both the beliefs of different cultures and their own contemporary and emotive songwriting.

Hot on the heels of their latest album "Imateade" ("The Weather Report") being named folk album of the month in U.K. daily The Guardian, last weekend, Duo Ruut performed 3 shows at Glastonbury, following in the footsteps of Tommy Cash (2017 and 2022), along with composer Kristjan Järvi's ensemble Nordic Pulse, who appeared on stage with Coldplay in 2024.

Band member Ann-Lisett Rebane told ERR afterwards that all 3 performances were special in their own way. "Two of them were on Toad Hall stage and one in the backstage area. The most powerful was probably the first evening concert in Toad Hall, which ended with a standing ovation from a packed hall," said Rebane.

Rebane admitted that she couldn't believe how many people were in the crowd at the festival. "It doesn't matter what time or where it is – people are there. There were about 250,000 people in the festival area," she said.

"There were even a couple of Estonians there who were very touched to hear an Estonian artist at Glastonbury," said Rebane's bandmate Katariina Kivi, adding that the audience for their second concert was almost as warm as the Glastonbury weather.

"We sold quite a few records," Kivi said. "It was also nice that when people were walking around the festival area between concerts, they recognized us, thanked us for the show and said that they had already recommended us to their friends."

"Some said that our concert was the highlight of Glastonbury for them. Even after the concert, people came up to talk to us, ask us about the instruments and the music, and we signed autographs on our records."

Among the new fans Duo Ruut gained at the festival was British comedian Robin Ince, who was so enamored by their performance, he even wrote a poem about them and posted a video of it on Instagram. According to Katariina Kivi, they also had a warm conversation with Cerys Matthews of Welsh indie band Catatonia.

Ann-Lisett Rebane admitted that although things turned out well in the end, she couldn't help but feel a few nerves before going on stage to such a huge crows.

"At festivals of this size, you usually have a relatively short time to prepare. You have to get everything ready in a few minutes – a quick line-check and then you're on stage," Rebane explained. "That's why we thought it was important to travel with our own sound technician this time, and thanks to them we felt much more confident."

Katariina Kivi described playing at Glastonbury as an "important milestone" in the band's career, a sentiment Rebane agrees with.

"It's still hard to believe that it actually happened – to perform with such big names at the same festival, to do 3 concerts and experience this whole event. It's hard to put it into words," Rebane said.

Next up for Duo Ruut is Denmark's Roskilde Festival on July 2. Fans in Estonia will have chance to hear one of the band's compositions during the Song and Dance Festival on July 3. The band will then perform a full set at the Viljandi Folk Music Festival on July 26

