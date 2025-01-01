X!

Gallery: Light show marks start of 2025 in Tallinn

News
Hundreds of people turned out to welcome the new year in Tallinn on December 31, 2024 to watch a light show and concert.
News

Hundreds of people gathered on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) to celebrate the start of 2025 on New Year's Eve.

A light show was put on to mark the occasion instead of the traditional fireworks and the crowd was bigger than usual.

In the run up to the midnight, a concert was also held featuring performances from Alika, Anett, Maris Pihlap, and Duo Ruut.

The council also extended public transport services on the morning of January 1 to help residents of the capital get home.

A series of light shows were also shown in Tartu on New Year's Eve.

A light show was held to mark the turn of the year on Tallinn's Freedom Square.. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

