Gallery: Light show marks start of 2025 in Tallinn
Hundreds of people gathered on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) to celebrate the start of 2025 on New Year's Eve.
A light show was put on to mark the occasion instead of the traditional fireworks and the crowd was bigger than usual.
In the run up to the midnight, a concert was also held featuring performances from Alika, Anett, Maris Pihlap, and Duo Ruut.
The council also extended public transport services on the morning of January 1 to help residents of the capital get home.
A series of light shows were also shown in Tartu on New Year's Eve.
Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright