Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

Estonian folk-electronic pair Duo Ruut are to play at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in southwestern England later this month.

The duo, Katariina Kivi and Ann-Lisett Rebane, will give three shows over the concert days, June 25-29, and will showcase their latest album, "Ilmateade."

The band wrote on their social media account: "It's happening! We're playing at Glastonbury Festivals! And not just once… we've got three concerts lined up to present our new album "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report")."

"As far as we know, we're the second Estonian act ever to play solo at Glasto (hey, Tommy Cash!)…and we are soooo ready," the post continued.

Speaking on the Hommik Anuga talk show last month, the duo said they gave 37 concerts outside Estonia last year, meaning the rest of Europe has started to feel like home, even as Estonia and Estonian can still seem somewhat exotic to people in other parts of the continent.

"In Europe, Estonian language, culture, and music spark a lot of interest and strong emotions," Rebane said. "You don't have to go to the other side of the world for our music to be special. Everyone keeps asking what 'fairy' language it is we are singing in."

Duo Ruut are to perform at the eco-oriented Green Future Fields section of the vast event.

Tommy Cash, Estonia's 2025 Eurovision entry and eventual third placer at that contest, played Glastonbury in 2017 and again in 2022, while conductor Kristjan Järvi's ensemble Nordic Pulse appeared on stage with British rock band Coldplay last year.

This year's Glastonbury headliners include British pop act The 1975 and two Canadian legends: Folk-rock veteran Neil Young and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!