X!

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

News
Duo Ruut: Ann-Lisett Rebane (left) and Katariina Kivi, holding a Kannel, a type of Estonian instrument.
Duo Ruut: Ann-Lisett Rebane (left) and Katariina Kivi, holding a Kannel, a type of Estonian instrument. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian folk-electronic pair Duo Ruut are to play at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in southwestern England later this month.

The duo, Katariina Kivi and Ann-Lisett Rebane, will give three shows over the concert days, June 25-29, and will showcase their latest album, "Ilmateade."
The band wrote on their social media account: "It's happening! We're playing at Glastonbury Festivals! And not just once… we've got three concerts lined up to present our new album "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report")."

"As far as we know, we're the second Estonian act ever to play solo at Glasto (hey, Tommy Cash!)…and we are soooo ready," the post continued.

Speaking on the Hommik Anuga talk show last month, the duo said they gave 37 concerts outside Estonia last year, meaning the rest of Europe has started to feel like home, even as Estonia and Estonian can still seem somewhat exotic to people in other parts of the continent.

"In Europe, Estonian language, culture, and music spark a lot of interest and strong emotions," Rebane said. "You don't have to go to the other side of the world for our music to be special. Everyone keeps asking what 'fairy' language it is we are singing in."

Duo Ruut are to perform at the eco-oriented Green Future Fields section of the vast event.

Tommy Cash, Estonia's 2025 Eurovision entry and eventual third placer at that contest, played Glastonbury in 2017 and again in 2022, while conductor Kristjan Järvi's ensemble Nordic Pulse appeared on stage with British rock band Coldplay last year.

This year's Glastonbury headliners include British pop act The 1975 and two Canadian legends: Folk-rock veteran Neil Young and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

14:53

Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

14:20

Tallinn's Russian Theater to announce new name next week

13:46

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

13:24

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

12:41

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

12:25

Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

11:39

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

11:14

Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

10:41

Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

04.06

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 141

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo