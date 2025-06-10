X!

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

Justin Timberlake in concert at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, June 9, 2025.
US singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gave a spectacular concert at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) Monday, defying the elements in a show which started at 10 p.m.

The current Forget Tomorrow world tour promotes Timberlake's sixth studio album Everything I Thought I Was, and is his first after a five-year hiatus, and the accompanying Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Support acts were Estonian singer Dagny, British singer and rapper Chinchilla plus DJ Hypes.

Dubbed the "Prince of Pop," Timberlake was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and rose from The Mickey Mouse Club and boyband NSYNC to launch a successful solo career with hit albums like Justified and FutureSex/LoveSounds. He has won 10 Grammys and 4 Emmys, and has also forged an acting career, for instance appearing in Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel (2017).

Monday's concert was one of several major music events in Estonia this summer and followed last week's Imagine Dragons concert, also at the Song Festival Grounds. AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, Kylie Minogue, David Guetta and Sigur Rós among others are all booked for summer into early autumn.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

