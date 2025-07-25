Gallery: Rock legends AC/DC pack Estonia's song festival grounds

Veteran Australian rock band AC/DC, took to the stage at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Thursday evening before an estimated crowd of around 65,000, for a gig sold out days before the event. This was the first time the band had played in Estonia.

With a career spanning over half-a-century, AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands of all time, with total album sales of over 200 million albums. Their 1980 record "Back in Black" is the second best-selling album of all time, with approximately 50 million copies sold.

The Power Up tour is a continuation of last year's European tour for the band. While 10 European countries are on the list of dates, Estonia was the only venue in this region of Europe, meaning fans would have traveled from other neighboring countries too.

AC/DC were supported by U.S. rockers The Pretty Reckless, fronted by former child actor Taylor Momsen ("How the Grinch Stole Christmas"), with the festivities getting underway from 7.30 p.m.

AC/DC were founded in Sydney in 1973 and pioneered a distinctive hard rock/blues rock /heavy metal sound, heard in tracks such as "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "Highway to Hell."

The band proved hugely influential on the heavy metal bands which emerged in the U.K. and elsewhere from the mid-1970s onward. Guitarist Angus Young, originally from Scotland and famed for his schoolboy-uniform stage outfits, has been with the band since its inception.

