AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

On Thursday, July 24, AC/DC took over Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds, drawing a crowd of around 65,000 people and filling much of the city's available lodging. Many fans had waited at the gates for hours before they opened.

Last Thursday, people wearing AC/DC T-shirts were spotted all over Tallinn. By 2 p.m., die-hard fans were already waiting behind the Mäe Gate of the Song Festival Grounds for the concert gates to open.

"We've been waiting for about two hours already. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience that's worth coming to see," said Rainer, a fan.

Fans traveled from as far as Spain and Russia.

"It's a little event in itself. A kind of cultural integration — you could tell from the crowd that this was going to be big. AC/DC's first time in Estonia! That alone makes it a celebration. I even treated myself to a little marshmallow cake this morning," said Andres, who was waiting at the gates.

"I'm from Portugal. I'm a huge fan. This will be my 14th or 15th concert on this tour," said Duarte.

While locals typically drive home after the concert, fans from farther away are staying overnight — or even longer — in Tallinn.

Ain Käpp, a board member of the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association and the head of the Radisson Hotel in Tallinn, said the tourism sector is thrilled with the influx of foreign visitors brought in by the major concert. He noted that while Radisson's hotels in Tallinn offer around 7,000 rooms in total, demand reached 10,000.

"This is export — it has a major positive impact on tourism, not just for hotels but also for restaurants, retail and transportation. It's really a boost for all of Estonia," Käpp said.

Ave Svarts, a board member at Tallink Hotels, said all 790 rooms across Tallink's hotels had been fully booked for several days ahead of the AC/DC concert.

Room prices roughly doubled around the major event. While most of Tallink's guests came from Finland, Svarts said interest in AC/DC spans the entire Baltic region.

"I'm not sure this alone will get us through the winter, but it's certainly a huge support. The parade of performers that's been assembled in Tallinn this year is incredibly impressive. We're very, very happy that concert organizers have taken the risk and put together such a stellar lineup this summer, because given the slow recovery of inbound tourism and the context of rising prices and pricing strategies, it hasn't been easy," Svarts said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!