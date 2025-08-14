The Burman becomes Estonia's third 5-star Superior hotel

This spring, The Burman Hotel, which opened in Tallinn's Old Town, officially received Estonia's highest 5-star Superior rating. Bombay Group invested €75 million in developing the unique hotel, restaurant and entertainment complex.

"Our goal is to be the most valued destination in the entire region, and that's exactly the direction we are moving toward, said Dajana Tiitsaar, who manages the day-to-day operations of Bombay Group.

She added that the top rating is an important assurance for visitors from further afield that Estonia offers accommodations meeting the highest expectations. "Tallinn, for all its modernity, still offers plenty of privacy, and at the same time serves as an excellent hub for exploring the Nordic and Baltic countries," Tiitsaar said.

According to the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association, a five-star hotel must offer all of the following services: a staffed 24-hour reception, valet parking, concierge service, bus or limousine service, porter service, personalized welcome for each guest with flowers or a gift in the room, a minibar, 24-hour room service for food and beverages, in-room internet device (upon request), a safe, ironing service (returned within one hour), shoe-cleaning kit, sewing service, evening turndown service and an in-room breakfast menu.

The Burman is a 17-room boutique hotel located on Rataskaevu tänav in Tallinn's medieval Old Town.

Estonia's two other 5-star Superior hotels, both located in Tallinn, are Hotel Telegraaf and Radisson Collection Hotel.

--

